US President Donald Trump dials PM Narendra Modi, greets him on birthday

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him on his 75th birthday, in a significant gesture seen as part of Washington's efforts to reset ties with New Delhi.

In a social media post, Modi said like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to "new heights".

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," the prime minister said.

"Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights," he said.