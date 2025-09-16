Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US President Donald Trump dials PM Narendra Modi, greets him on birthday

US President Donald Trump dials PM Narendra Modi, greets him on birthday

In a social media post, Modi said like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to "new heights"

PM Modi
Trump's call to wish Modi on his birthday came a day before the prime minister's 75th birthday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him on his 75th birthday, in a significant gesture seen as part of Washington's efforts to reset ties with New Delhi.

In a social media post, Modi said like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to "new heights".

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," the prime minister said.

 

"Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights," he said.

 

"We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he added.

Trump's call to wish Modi on his birthday came a day before the prime minister's 75th birthday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 ends in Alaska, strengthens India-US ties

Denmark PM Frederiksen speaks to PM Modi; discusses trade, investment

India refused third-party mediation during Op Sindoor, admits Pak FM Dar

Danish PM Frederiksen backs early India-EU FTA in call with PM Modi

Rajnath says Sudarshan Chakra roadmap in works, suggests two-phase rollout

Topics :Donald TrumpUS President

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story