Pak rejected Indigo pilot's request to use airspace despite an emergency

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a sudden hailstorm on Wednesday, prompting the pilot to request temporary access to Pakistan's airspace from Lahore Air Traffic Control (ATC) in an effort to avoid the turbulence.

However, the request was denied despite the emergency situation, sources told news agency PTI on Thursday. Incidentally, the flight had on board at least five Members of Parliament as part of a Trinamool Congress delegation: Derek O'Brien, Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Manas Bhunia, and Mamata Thakur.

The incident involving flight 6E 2142, which experienced intense turbulence, is reportedly currently under investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed at least 26 lives, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian carriers. India has also reciprocated by closing its airspace to Pakistani airlines.

The Indian government had closed around 25 flight routes that allow planes to enter Pakistan through the Indian airspace on May 7, after the successful completion of Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan had announced on May 11 that it had reopened its airspace to all forms of air traffic. However, restrictions on Indian carriers were kept unchanged.

The pilot reported an "emergency" to the air traffic control in Srinagar. While flying over Amritsar, the pilot noticed turbulent conditions and asked Lahore ATC for permission to deviate into Pakistani airspace to bypass the rough weather. However, the request was declined, the sources informed PTI.

As a result, the aircraft had to remain on its original route and subsequently experienced severe turbulence, the sources added. The plane, which had 220 passengers on board, later managed to land safely at the Srinagar airport.

IndiGo, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that flight 6E 2142 from Delhi to Srinagar encountered an unexpected hailstorm mid-route.

"The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol, and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar. The airport team attended to the customers after the arrival of the aircraft, prioritising their wellbeing and comfort. The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance," the airline stated.

"It was a near-death experience. I thought my life was over. People were screaming, praying and panicking," Ghose said on Wednesday.

"Hats off to the pilot who brought us through that. When we landed, we saw the nose of the plane had blown up," she added, noting that the delegation thanked the pilot after landing.

(With inputs from PTI)