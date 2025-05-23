Who is Jason Miller, the Trump aide now leading India's lobbying game?

The Indian government has signed a $1.8 million contract with SHW Partners LLC — a firm led by senior Trump adviser Jason Miller — to strengthen its presence and influence in Washington, DC. The one-year contract, which began in May 2025, will see India paying a hefty $150,000 per month for lobbying, strategic counsel, and perception management services.

“This is not a new practice,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified during a press briefing. “These firms have been regularly engaged by the Embassy as per the requirement of the situation... This has been in place for several decades and under successive governments since the 1950s.”

The hiring comes at a critical time as India launches a sweeping diplomatic campaign — Operation Sindoor — led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, aimed at countering negative narratives and building deeper ties with the United States.

The Trump factor: Why Miller matters

Jason Miller's appointment is seen as a strategic move to gain influence in Trump-aligned political circles. Miller is a veteran Republican strategist best known for his high-profile roles in Donald Trump's 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential campaigns. He also served briefly as Trump's chief spokesperson and was initially tapped to become White House Communications Director before withdrawing due to personal controversies.

Despite a series of scandals — including allegations of sexual misconduct — Miller has remained one of Trump’s closest advisers. His deep understanding of Trump’s political instincts and his connections across Republican networks are considered vital assets for India at a time when Trump is vying for a return to the White House.

A history of lobbying — and a regional race

India’s use of lobbying firms to advocate for its interests in the US dates back to the 1950s, with firms like BGR Government Affairs, Squire Sanders & Dempsey, and Rosen & Fred previously on its payroll. Jaiswal provided a list of firms engaged in the past, underscoring the continuity of the practice.

India’s latest move also comes in the context of heightened regional rivalry. Pakistan, in a parallel effort, has enlisted at least five lobbying firms in recent months, including Javelin Advisers — a firm registered by Trump’s former bodyguard Keith Schiller and former Trump Organisation executive Georges Sorel. Pakistan’s hires aim to counter India’s messaging on Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty, which India suspended following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Inside Miller’s career

In 2019, Miller co-hosted the ‘War Room: Impeachment’ podcast with Steve Bannon to rally support for Trump during his first impeachment trial. The podcast was later removed from YouTube following the January 6 Capitol riots.

Miller also played a role in launching Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, and remains an active commentator in pro-Trump media spaces. Speaking about his return to Trump’s 2024 campaign, Miller stated, “You can impact the world a lot by launching a social media platform, but nothing compares to getting President Trump back into office.”

