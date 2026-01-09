WPL 2026 opening ceremony live time, streaming and all you need to know

The Women’s Premier League 2026 is set to make a bold statement with an extravagant opening ceremony, symbolizing the remarkable progress of women’s cricket in India. As the stage is set for the season opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, all eyes will be on a spectacular event that merges sport, music, and mainstream culture.

WPL 2026: A Milestone for Women's Cricket in India

Scheduled to commence on January 9 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the fourth edition of the WPL promises to be a thrilling spectacle. Known for hosting major T20 events, the DY Patil Stadium will serve as the perfect backdrop for the opening ceremony, setting the stage for the highly anticipated Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

The opening ceremony itself is more than just a pre-match event; it's a celebration of the phenomenal growth of women's cricket in India. With packed stadiums, soaring TV viewership, and a growing social media presence, the WPL has transformed into a premium event. The grand ceremony will reflect this evolution, aiming to captivate fans and showcase the league's global appeal.

Competitive Edge: MI vs RCB Season Opener

The opening match of the season will feature defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore, two teams brimming with international talent and fervent fan support. The intense clash between the two powerhouses is expected to bring an exciting blend of competition and entertainment, setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Expanding Horizons: WPL 2026's Two-City Format

In a move to extend the league's reach, WPL 2026 will be held across two cities. The opening phase will take place in Navi Mumbai, where the opening ceremony and initial matches will unfold. The tournament will then move to Vadodara, with the Kotambi Stadium hosting the Eliminator on February 3 and the grand final on February 5. This shift from previous editions underscores the league's growing footprint and BCCI's commitment to promoting women's cricket across the country.

Star-Studded Lineup for the Opening Ceremony

The WPL 2026 opening ceremony will feature an exciting lineup of performers, blending music, dance, and empowering messages.

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Headline

Famed music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh will take center stage, delivering a high-energy performance that promises to get the crowd buzzing. Known for his chart-topping hits, Singh's performance is set to create a vibrant atmosphere and engage a younger audience, further enhancing the live telecast of WPL 2026.

Bollywood Glamour with Jacqueline Fernandez

Adding a touch of Bollywood glamour, Jacqueline Fernandez will perform a dance sequence that celebrates the spirit of women's sports. Her performance is expected to add a layer of mainstream appeal, drawing in fans who are passionate about both cricket and popular culture.

Harnaaz Sandhu’s Inspirational Message

The WPL 2026 opening ceremony will begin on Friday, January 9 at 6:45 PM IST at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, will grace the stage with a motivational speech focused on empowerment, courage, and self-belief. Her address will emphasize the importance of opportunity and resilience, aligning the sporting event with a broader message of empowerment for women.

Where to watch live telecast of WPL 2026 opening ceremony in India?

The live telecast of the WPL 2026 opening ceremony will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of WPL 2026 opening ceremony in India?

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 opening ceremony will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.