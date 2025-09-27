Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Brics must defend multilateral trading amid tariff volatility: Jaishankar

In a turbulent world, Brics must reinforce the message of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law, EAM Jaishankar said

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
Jaishankar also met his counterparts from Sierra Leone, Romania, Cuba, Austria, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, Russia, Uruguay, Colombia, Antigua and Barbuda, among others (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New York
Sep 27 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called on Brics to defend the multilateral trading system amid increasing protectionism and tariff volatility during a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

When multilateralism is under stress, Brics has stood firm as a strong voice of reason and constructive change, Jaishankar said in a social media post.

In a turbulent world, Brics must reinforce the message of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law, he said.

As rising protectionism, tariff volatility and non-tariff barriers impact trade flows, Brics must defend the multilateral trading system, he said.

Jaishankar's remarks come weeks after the US slapped 50 per cent tariffs on India, including an additional 25 per cent penalty for its purchase of Russian oil, among the highest in the world.

The external affairs minister also called on the bloc to amplify its collective call for a comprehensive reform of the principal organs of the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council.

Technology and innovation will define the next phase of Brics cooperation, he added.

Talking about India's upcoming chairship of the grouping in 2026, Jaishankar said it will focus on food and energy security, climate change and sustainable development through digital transformation, startups, innovation and strengthened development partnerships.

Jaishankar also met his counterparts from Sierra Leone, Romania, Cuba, Austria, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, Russia, Uruguay, Colombia, Antigua and Barbuda, among others, on the margins of the UN General Assembly session.

He also met with the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the two leaders exchanged perspectives on bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar said he had a lively discussion with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on the geopolitics of the day and the choices before India and Europe.

The external affairs minister had a great meeting with IBSA (India-Brazil-South Africa) ministers. IBSA made a strong call for the transformative reform of the UNSC, he said.

With his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar had a useful discussion on bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and developments in West Asia.

The external affairs minister also co-chaired the India-CELAC Foreign Ministers' Meeting along with his Colombian counterpart, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio.

We agreed to strengthen our existing broad-based cooperation in fields such as agriculture, trade, health, digital, HADR and capacity building, Jaishankar said.

Also to explore emerging areas such as AI, technology, critical minerals, space and renewables, he added.

The minister said India and CELAC also agreed on the urgent need to reform multilateral institutions to better represent the Voice of the Global South.

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

