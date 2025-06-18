Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / What Canadian PM Mark Carney said on Nijjar killing after meeting PM Modi?

What Canadian PM Mark Carney said on Nijjar killing after meeting PM Modi?

After meeting PM Modi at the G7 Summit, Canadian PM Mark Carney called the Nijjar killing a sensitive legal matter, stressing the need for caution and cooperation

PM Modi, Mark Carney
PM Modi and Mark Carney met on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada (Image: X@narendramodi)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday shared carefully worded remarks on the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, during his first bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada, marking a key diplomatic moment as ties between the two nations begin to thaw.
 
Addressing the media, Carney acknowledged that the Nijjar issue was discussed but maintained restraint, citing the ongoing judicial process.
 
“We discussed the importance of having law enforcement dialogue, not just dialogue, cooperation directly, the importance of addressing transnational repression...There is a judicial process that’s underway, and I need to be careful about further commentary,” Carney said.
 
 
This was Carney’s first meeting with PM Modi since becoming Prime Minister, and it comes after a long period of diplomatic friction triggered by former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s controversial statement in 2023.
 
In June 2023, Nijjar, who was wanted in India for alleged links to terrorist activities, was shot dead in British Columbia. Months later, Trudeau alleged that Canadian intelligence had credible evidence pointing to the involvement of Indian agents in the killing. The claim was strongly denied by New Delhi, which has repeatedly said that Canada failed to provide concrete proof or formal communication, despite the subsequent arrest of Indian nationals in the case. 
 
The Carney-Modi meeting also saw a significant diplomatic breakthrough: both countries agreed to reinstate High Commissioners in each other’s capitals. The decision is being seen as the first major step towards restoring diplomatic normalcy after nearly two years of tensions.
 
During the meeting, PM Modi also congratulated Carney on his electoral win and expressed confidence that India-Canada ties would grow across multiple sectors. Carney, in turn, praised PM Modi’s continued engagement with the G7, noting his presence at every summit since 2018.
 
“Prime Minister Modi has attended every G7 since 2018, which is a reflection of the size of the Indian economy, the dynamism of the Indian economy, Indian technology, and the leadership position India plays in its host of venues from G20 and beyond,” Carney was quoted as saying by India Today. 
 
“So, as Chair of the G7, hosting the Prime Minister in that context is entirely natural, entirely consistent. I fully expect the Prime Minister of India to be in attendance at the G7 in France next year,” he said.
 
Calling the bilateral interaction a “foundational and necessary first step”, Carney further stressed that both leaders engaged in a “frank and open” exchange, especially on law enforcement cooperation and transnational repression.
 
“I think today’s meeting was important, but I would describe it as foundational, a necessary first step: an exchange of views—frank, open exchange of views—around law enforcement and transnational repression... an agreement to provide the necessary foundations to begin rebuilding a relationship based on mutual respect, sovereignty, and trust,” Carney added. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

At G7, PM Modi urges global anti-terror push, highlights Global South voice

PM Modi's presence at G7 summit a 'reflection of global leadership': Carney

No US role in halting India-Pak military actions: Modi clarifies to Trump

Trump to host Pakistani army chief Asim Munir over lunch at White House

PM Modi leaves for Croatia after concluding 'productive' Canada visit

Topics :Narendra ModiKhalistan movementIndia Canada RowIndia-CanadaCanadaG7G7 summitMark CarneyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story