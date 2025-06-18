Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday shared carefully worded remarks on the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, during his first bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada, marking a key diplomatic moment as ties between the two nations begin to thaw.

Addressing the media, Carney acknowledged that the Nijjar issue was discussed but maintained restraint, citing the ongoing judicial process.

“We discussed the importance of having law enforcement dialogue, not just dialogue, cooperation directly, the importance of addressing transnational repression...There is a judicial process that’s underway, and I need to be careful about further commentary,” Carney said.

This was Carney’s first meeting with PM Modi since becoming Prime Minister, and it comes after a long period of diplomatic friction triggered by former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s controversial statement in 2023. ALSO READ: PM Modi's presence at G7 summit a 'reflection of global leadership': Carney In June 2023, Nijjar, who was wanted in India for alleged links to terrorist activities, was shot dead in British Columbia. Months later, Trudeau alleged that Canadian intelligence had credible evidence pointing to the involvement of Indian agents in the killing. The claim was strongly denied by New Delhi, which has repeatedly said that Canada failed to provide concrete proof or formal communication, despite the subsequent arrest of Indian nationals in the case.

The Carney-Modi meeting also saw a significant diplomatic breakthrough: both countries agreed to reinstate High Commissioners in each other’s capitals. The decision is being seen as the first major step towards restoring diplomatic normalcy after nearly two years of tensions. During the meeting, PM Modi also congratulated Carney on his electoral win and expressed confidence that India-Canada ties would grow across multiple sectors. Carney, in turn, praised PM Modi’s continued engagement with the G7, noting his presence at every summit since 2018. ALSO READ: Canada uncovers 62 cases of immigration bribery, misconduct by IRCC staff “Prime Minister Modi has attended every G7 since 2018, which is a reflection of the size of the Indian economy, the dynamism of the Indian economy, Indian technology, and the leadership position India plays in its host of venues from G20 and beyond,” Carney was quoted as saying by India Today.