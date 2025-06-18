Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi's presence at G7 summit a 'reflection of global leadership': Carney

PM Modi's presence at G7 summit a 'reflection of global leadership': Carney

Carney held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the G7 summit here in Canada on Tuesday

PM Modi, Mark Carney
Carney, an economist and political newcomer, took charge as Canada's new prime minister in March following Trudeau's exit from the top office. | Image: X@narendramodi
Press Trust of India Kananaskis
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:53 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance at the G7 summit is a reflection of the size and dynamism of the Indian economy and the leadership position India plays, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said.

Carney held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the G7 summit here in Canada on Tuesday.

In terms of Prime Minister Modi's attendance at the G7, Prime Minister Modi has attended every G7 since 2018, which is a reflection of the size of the Indian economy, the dynamism of the Indian economy, Indian technology, the leadership position India plays in a host of venues from G20 and beyond, Carney said at a press conference as the G7 Leaders' Summit wrapped up here. 

So as chair of the G7, hosting the prime minister in that context is entirely natural, entirely consistent. I fully expect the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister of India, will be in attendance at the G7 next year, Carney said.

Carney described his bilateral meeting with Modi as important".

"But I would describe it as foundational, as a necessary first step, an exchange of views, frank, open exchange of views around law enforcement, transnational repression, an agreement to provide the necessary foundations to begin to rebuild a relationship based on mutual respect, sovereignty and trust," Carney said.

Carney added that the two leaders will move to appoint High Commissioners again.

And let me just finish by putting that in context, which is, that there are very deep ties of people and businesses between Canada and India," he said. 

"It's well knownand they are not served at present by consular services, in effect, certainly by High Commissioners, and it's necessary to have that level of service as a basis on which to build out again in the context of respect for sovereignty, and to begin to realise the potential of the relationship. And we will," he said.

Carney said both he and Modi are committed to working towards that, but there's a lot of, a lot of work that will need to be done.

Last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

India had accused the previous government led by Justin Trudeau of allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from Canadian soil.

Carney, an economist and political newcomer, took charge as Canada's new prime minister in March following Trudeau's exit from the top office.

After Trudeau's exit, New Delhi said it hoped to rebuild ties with Canada.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiG7 summitG7Mark CarneyCanada

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

