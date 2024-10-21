Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China parries question on Modi-Xi meeting on margins of Brics summit

China parries question on Modi-Xi meeting on margins of Brics summit

The theme of this year's Summit is Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security

Modi, Narendra Modi
China last Friday announced that Xi will attend the BRICS Summit in Russia, where he will work with other parties to open a new era for the Global South to seek strength through solidarity (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday parried questions on a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia this week.

"We will keep you posted if anything comes up," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said while replying to a question at a media briefing here.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both Modi and Xi are attending the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, which begins Tuesday.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Kazan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in New Delhi on Monday that Indian and Chinese negotiators have reached an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

There was no reaction in Beijing to the agreement announced by Misri.

The ties between India and China nosedived following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

More From This Section

India brings great value to Brics: Foreign secy Misri ahead of 16th summit

India, China reach agreement on LAC patrolling; border row may ease now

Gagangir terror attack: LG directs immediate financial help for victims

Army's dependence on foreign weapons reduced under PM Modi: MP CM Yadav

No talks should be held with Pak till it stops terror attacks: Farooq

China last Friday announced that Xi will attend the BRICS Summit in Russia, where he will work with other parties to open a new era for the Global South to seek strength through solidarity.

BRICS originally consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been admitted as new members.

The theme of this year's Summit is Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security.

The spokesperson of the Ministry, Mao Ning, said that Xi will attend small-group and large-group meetings, BRICS Plus Dialogue and deliver important addresses.

Xi will also have in-depth exchanges with other leaders on the international landscape, the BRICS practical cooperation, the development of the BRICS mechanism and important issues of mutual interest, she said.

"China stands ready to work with other parties to strive for the steady and sustained development of greater BRICS cooperation, open a new era for the Global South to seek strength through solidarity and jointly promote world peace and development," she said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait week after Beijing's games

IEA forecasts surplus oil supply, weak demand from China despite stimulus

Police Commemoration Day 2024: History, significance, and other details

Arunachal's Siang valley dam project on fast track to counter China threat

China's defence budget soars, can India match up with its military might?

Topics :ChinaBRICS

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story