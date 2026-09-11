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Confident Brics Summit will see positive talks on various issues: PM Modi

India is hosting the Brics Summit from September 12 to 13 in New Delhi

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 12:44 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exuded confidence that there will be positive and meaningful discussions at the Brics Summit on various issues with a shared wish for global welfare.

India is hosting the Brics Summit from September 12 to 13 here. The summit will be attended by leaders of 11 member countries and 10 partner countries besides some international organisations. 

ALSO READ: Brics Summit 2026 agenda: India-China bilateral meeting among key events

 

"Over the next few days, leaders from around the world will gather for the Brics Summit. I am fully confident that there will be positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with a shared wish for global welfare," Modi said in a post on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian are among those attending the summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 12:44 PM IST

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