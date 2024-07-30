Defence forces move in big way in rescue ops in Wayanad landslide

In the wake of the devastating landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district, the Indian Army launched extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations to aid the affected communities, which included Control Centre Establishment, air effort by the Indian Air Force among others. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that 93 bodies have been recovered and 128 people have been injured after massive landslides hit hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district. He further said that 3,069 people are in 45 relief camps in Wayanad alone, and five ministers are coordinating the efforts of the relief and rescue operations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the Initial Response and Mobilization, the Indian Army had been engaged in the rescue operations since 10.30 am. However, they had received the assistance request at around 4.30 am in the morning. Earlier, two HADR columns from the Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre from Kannur and two HADR teams from the 122 TA Battalion from Kozhikode were deployed. Two HADR teams (strength 2-2-40) and one medical team (strength 1-0-3) reached Muppidi, Wayanad at 12.30 pm.

Under the Engineering and additional resources, the state government had requested the deployment of a 690 feet bailey bridge. Currently, up to 330 ft of the bridge is being moved from the Madras Engineer Group (MEG) Centre, Bangalore, by road. The remaining parts are being airlifted from Delhi Cantonment. Two additional columns from the 91 Infantry Brigade in Trivandrum are on standby and will be airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Also, a Control Centre is being established in Kozhikode under the Commandant of the Para Regimental Training Centre, Brigadier Arjun Segan. This centre will coordinate all HADR efforts on the ground.

The teams from the 122 TA Battalion actively assisted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in rescue operations and damage assessments. The Indian Army coordinated closely with state authorities to ensure swift and effective relief efforts.

Three 110-feet Bailey bridges and three JCBs also departed from Bengaluru. One 110-feet Bailey Bridge airlifted from Delhi, and additional engineering resources will be mobilized based on assessments by the Engineer Recce Team.

Under the air efforts by the Indian Air Force, airlift of two columns (strength 140) with stores from Trivandrum to Kozhikode, airlift of one 110-feet Bailey Bridge and three search and rescue dogs from Delhi to Kozhikode, and helicopter recce of the Engineer Recce Team to assess damage and determine further resource requirements.

The ECHS Polyclinic Kalpetta is providing essential medical aid, including doctors, nursing assistants, and ambulance services. The ones in need can contact at 9492305388 / 9446510778.

The Indian Army remains committed to supporting the state of Kerala during this challenging time. Our teams are working tirelessly to provide relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. We are continuously monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as necessary.