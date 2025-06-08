Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DRDO transfers nine defence system technologies to 10 industry partners

DRDO transfers nine defence system technologies to 10 industry partners

Technology transfer took place at DRDO's VRDE lab in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, as part of efforts to boost defence manufacturing and private sector participation

Samir V Kamat, DRDO

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has transferred the technologies of nine defence systems to ten industry partners as part of efforts to strengthen the defence industrial ecosystem through public and private sector participation.
 
The transfer took place on 7 June 2025 at the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory located in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra.
 
The licensing agreements were handed over in the presence of Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat.
 
According to the Ministry of Defence, the transferred technologies include the CBRN Recce Vehicle (Tracked) Mk-II to Bharat Electronics Limited; the Mounted Gun System to Bharat Forge Limited; and the Anti-Terrorist Vehicle – Tracked Version to Metaltech Motor Bodies Private Limited.
 
 
The technology for the full trailer of the 70-tonne tank transporter for the Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun Mk-1A has been transferred to four partners: BEML Limited, Tata International Vehicle Applications, SDR Auto Private Limited, and John Galt International.

Expandable Mobile Shelter technology has been transferred to Bharat Electronics Limited, while the Vajra Riot Control Vehicle has gone to Tata Advanced Systems Limited.
 
The Unit Maintenance Vehicle for MBT Arjun has been licensed to BEML Limited, while the Unit Repair Vehicle for the same platform has also been transferred, though the recipient was not specified. 
 
The Multi-Purpose Decontamination System technology has been transferred to Dass Hitachi Limited and Goma Engineering Private Limited.
 
VRDE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with COEP Technological University, Pune, to collaborate on emerging technologies and other advanced areas.
 
Speaking at the event, Kamat referred to the “exceptional performance of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor” and advised the industry “to plan for surge capacity.” He also lauded VRDE’s contributions to technological advancements in land systems and weapon platforms.
 
The event was attended by Prof (Dr) Prateek Kishore, Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Armament and Combat Engineering) Cluster, DRDO; G Ramamohana Rao, Director, VRDE; senior DRDO scientists; and representatives from the industry.
 
Separately, DRDO has inaugurated the Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House, Delhi. The facility, opened by the DRDO Chairman, is aimed at strengthening indigenous capabilities in quantum technologies for strategic and defence applications.
 
QTRC is equipped with experimental setups for quantum key distribution, single-photon sources, characterisation of vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers and distributed feedback lasers, and development of micro-fabricated alkali vapour cells. The initiative is being led by the Scientific Analysis Group (SAG), DRDO.
 
 

Topics : DRDO Defence Bharat Electronics

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

