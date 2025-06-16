Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Hack-proof communication? DRDO, IIT Delhi test quantum message technology

Hack-proof communication? DRDO, IIT Delhi test quantum message technology

The defence ministry said that this form of communication can support applications such as long-distance quantum key distribution, secure data transmission, and the development of quantum networks

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have successfully tested quantum secure communication over a free-space optical link.

The test was carried out by the DRDO–Industry–Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT Delhi, where a secure quantum key was transmitted using entangled photons over a distance of more than one kilometre on the IIT Delhi campus. (Photo: PIB)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have successfully tested quantum secure communication over a free-space optical link, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday.
 

What is quantum secure communication?

 
Quantum secure communication is a technique for transmitting information that is considered theoretically impossible to hack.
 

How does it work?

 
It uses the principles of quantum physics — specifically quantum entanglement, where two particles remain connected regardless of distance. If someone tries to intercept or eavesdrop on the communication, the quantum state changes, immediately alerting the sender and receiver that the message has been compromised.
 

The test

 
The test was carried out by the DRDO–Industry–Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT Delhi, where a secure quantum key was transmitted using entangled photons over a distance of more than one kilometre on the IIT Delhi campus.
 
The experiment achieved a secure key rate of around 240 bits per second, with a quantum bit error rate of less than 7 per cent, the ministry said.
 
“India entered into a new quantum era of secure communication which will be a game changer in future warfare,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, congratulating the DRDO and IIT Delhi on the achievement.

The uses

 
According to the ministry, this form of communication can support applications such as long-distance quantum key distribution (QKD), secure data transmission, and the future development of quantum networks.
 
The work was conducted under the DRDO-funded project titled Design and development of photonic technologies for free space QKD. The demonstration was led by Professor Bhaskar Kanseri’s research group and attended by senior officials from DRDO and IIT Delhi.
 
Quantum entanglement-based QKD enables users to detect any attempt to intercept or alter the communication, since such actions would disturb the quantum state of the transmitted particles. This method can be used even when devices are not fully trusted or are imperfect, the ministry said.
 
Unlike traditional fibre-based QKD systems, free-space QKD does not require the installation of optical fibre networks, which can be costly or impractical in some areas.
 

Why is this important?

 
This development is expected to support the creation of quantum-encrypted networks and contribute to the emergence of a “quantum internet,” where devices communicate via highly secure quantum connections. These advances are likely to enhance cybersecurity, improve the protection of sensitive data, and influence secure communications across various sectors.
 
The demonstration also carries important implications for military and national security by enhancing secured communication.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

