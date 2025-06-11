EAM welcomes European Parl members' backing for stronger India-EU ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met leaders of the European Parliament and welcomed their support for "stronger" India-EU relations.

Jaishankar, who met the leaders on Tuesday during his visit to Belgium and Luxembourg, also praised their understanding of India's right to defend itself against terrorism.

He had a "pleasure interacting" with European Parliament members Angelika Niebler, Urmas Paet, Pilar del Castillo, Vladimir Prebilic, and Winkler Gyula, the minister said in an X post.

"Welcomed their support for stronger India - EU ties. Also appreciate their understanding of India's right to defend itself against terrorism," he said, adding that they "exchanged perspectives on global developments and regional issues." Earlier in the day, he also called on Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever and met King Philippe of Belgium.