Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jaishankar congratulates Portugal FM on national day, eyes stronger ties

Jaishankar congratulates Portugal FM on national day, eyes stronger ties

Currently, Jaishankar is on an official visit to France, the European Union (EU), and Belgium from June 8 to 14, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a press release on Sunday

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Currently, Jaishankar is on an official visit to France, the European Union (EU), and Belgium from June 8 to 14, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a press release on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel on their National Day and expressed his desire to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Congratulations to FM @PauloRangel_pt, the Government and people of Portugal on their National Day. Will continue efforts to strengthen our bilateral partnership and EU engagements."

Currently, Jaishankar is on an official visit to France, the European Union (EU), and Belgium from June 8 to 14, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a press release on Sunday. 

Earlier in the day, Vice President Kaja Kallas held the first EU-India Strategic Dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where he expressed India's support for concluding an "ambitious and balanced" Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union.

 

During Tuesday's joint press conference with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, Jaishankar called India and the EU "two important forces of that emerging reality" and stressed the powerful case for forging deeper ties.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India for balanced and ambitious FTA with EU, says EAM S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India would strike deep into Pak if provoked by terror attacks: Jaishankar

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Operation Sindoor: PM to meet members of multi-party delegations on June 10

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar begins Europe visit to boost ties, highlight terror stance

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

'Zero-tolerance' on terrorism, expect partners to understand it: Jaishankar

He said, "It's a great pleasure to be back in Brussels and join High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas for the first strategic dialogue between India and the European Union. I believe we've had a very open and productive meeting today, and it is still continuing."

Jaishankar's visit to Brussels comes three months after Princess Astrid of Belgium led a 300-member economic mission to India. The recent visit by Princess Astrid, who met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar, discussed key areas such as labour migration, pharmaceuticals, defence, diamonds, space exploration, and green energy

Interestingly, Jaishankar's visit coincides with the detention of fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi in a Belgian jail. Choksi, accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,850 crore, was arrested in mid-April on India's extradition request. India has an extradition treaty with Belgium, and the government is likely to pursue Choksi's extradition during the EAM's visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Liquor

Maharashtra hikes excise duty on liquor, introduces new category: Details

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Bhushan

CJI Gavai calls Constitution 'quiet revolution' empowering oppressed

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Axiom-4 mission carrying Shubhanshu Shukla delayed as SpaceX detects leak

summer, hot summer day, heat wave

Heatwave grips Delhi as IMD issues orange alert, air quality remains poor

Dhiman Chakma

Odisha govt suspends IAS officer Dhiman Chakma accused of taking bribe

Topics : S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs European Union Belgium France

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon