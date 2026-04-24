Economic growth, prosperity primary impulse for changes in India: Kwatra

India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said economic growth and prosperity remain the primary impulse for changes in India and flagged return to "control regime" world over as a cause of concern.

"The primary and the core impulse of changes in India remains the economic growth and prosperity of India," Kwatra said addressing the New India Conference organised by the Hudson Institute on Thursday.

He said India has experienced consumption products, technology, services and knowledge being restricted for the country's growth.

"I think this return to controls, which are wide-ranging, not necessarily rooted in any global norm or even a regional norm... it's equally important to mention that this is also becoming relatively a trend which is spreading out all over," the envoy said.

He said that India's economic expansion -- marked by "7 per cent-plus GDP growth" -- is accompanied by multiple parallel transformations shaping the country's trajectory. Kwatra identified governance reform as the first major shift, calling it a "total government transformation" that ensures the benefits of growth reach the wider population. "Transparency... inclusion of unbanked populations, giving them access to finance... financial inclusion," he said, are central pillars of this change. Governance is also addressing multiple layers of security, including "energy security, economic security, food security", with a converged approach that delivers outcomes directly to citizens, Kwatra said.