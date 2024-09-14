Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security forces intensify anti-terror operations in various parts of Jammu

Security forces intensify anti-terror operations in various parts of Jammu

The officials said a vast area was kept under cordon with security forces utilising drones and other modern equipment

Security forces,army,soilder
Security forces intensified their anti-terror operations in parts of Kishtwar, Udhampur, Poonch and Rajouri districts. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 12:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Security forces intensified their anti-terror operations in parts of Kishtwar, Udhampur, Poonch and Rajouri districts on Saturday, following recent encounters in which two soldiers led down their lives and two terrorists were killed, officials said.

A joint operation in the forests of Pingnal Dugadda in the Chhatroo belt of Kishtwar district entered the second day, with reinforcements joining the search parties to hunt down the terrorists responsible for killing two Army personnel, including a JCO, and injuring two others in a gunfight the previous day, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The officials said a vast area was kept under cordon with security forces utilising drones and other modern equipment to locate the terrorists, who fled the scene after the encounter taking advantage of darkness and the dense foliage.

There has been no fresh contact with the terrorists so far, they said.

A massive search operation is also underway in the upper reaches of Khandara Top, Kudwah and Raichak in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district where two terrorists of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were eliminated on September 11, the officials said.

They said security forces are also carrying out searches in the forest areas of Surankote in Poonch and Nowshera and Thanamandi in Rajouri district.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

9 FIRs lodged, 5 govt employees suspended for poll code violations in J-K

Security enhanced at Jammu hospitals to ensure safety of doctors, staff

Braving grenades and gunfights: Stories behind this year's Kirti Chakras

Army pays tribute to Captain Deepak Singh who was killed in Doda encounter

I-Day 2024: Jammu attacks, Trump assassination bid amplify focus on Delhi

Topics :JammuJammu and Kashmir terror attackborder security force

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story