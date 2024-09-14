Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Can't believe that I returned: T'gana youth recalls horrors of Ukraine war

Can't believe that I returned: T'gana youth recalls horrors of Ukraine war

Sufiyan (22), who hails from Narayanpet district, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Telangana government and also the media for facilitating his return

Ukraine Crisis
The central government arranged air tickets to reach Delhi from Moscow, he added. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 5:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 22-year-old youth from Telangana, who was unwittingly recruited into the Russian army and left stranded at the Russia-Ukraine border for months, expressed his gratitude to the Centre on Saturday for facilitating his return to the country.

"I still cannot believe that I have returned home. The horrific scenes of the ongoing war are still fresh in my mind..." said Mohammed Sufiyan, who returned home safely on Friday night after working as a support staff for the Russian army in its war with Ukraine.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sufiyan (22), who hails from Narayanpet district, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Telangana government and also the media for facilitating his return.

Sufiyan recalled that he reached Russia via Chennai and Dubai in December 2023 after being promised the job of a security personnel by a Mumbai-based employment agent.

However, he was taken to the Russia-Ukraine border and subjected to training before being entrusted with work like loading vehicles and building bunkers, he told PTI.

Sufiyan and others like him realised that they were misled, but could not establish contact with the main agent.

More From This Section

DRDO successfully conducts 1st phase firing trials of light tank 'Zorawar'

Security forces intensify anti-terror operations in various parts of Jammu

Taiwan detects 22 Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels around territory

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Baramulla

India successfully test fires two surface to air missiles in 2 days: DRDO

The youth said he was taken close to the frontline but his health deteriorated after spending sleepless nights as the war raged on.

Later, he was shifted to a 'green zone' in Ukrainian territory under the control of Russia, about 60 kms from the frontlines, after he shared his ordeal.

"We were in a jungle for eight months," he said.

The central government arranged air tickets to reach Delhi from Moscow, he added.

Speaking to PTI in July this year, Sufiyan's family expressed hope that he would return home following PM Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.

Russia had agreed to India's demand to ensure early release of Indian nationals working with the Russian military as support staff after PM Modi "very strongly" took up the issue with President Vladimir Putin during his visit.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Putin sent clear message to West on long-range missiles for Ukraine: Russia

NSA Doval meets Putin, conveys Modi's Russia-Ukraine peace plan: Top points

Strikes deep inside Russia will mean US, Europe at war, says Putin

35 Indians discharged from Russian army since PM raised issue in July: MEA

Ukraine faces dramatic health crisis ahead of its third winter at war: WHO

Topics :Narendra ModiRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraine

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story