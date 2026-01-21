To grow maritime power, Indian Navy needs to build more ships, and faster

India has a bluewater navy, which is globally present in the open waters. The country has one of the world’s longest coastlines. But to enhance its maritime power beyond the Indian Ocean region, which is its focus area, India needs to build naval ships in larger numbers and faster.

Comparisons with China are inevitable because of strategic reasons: India has more than 130 warships and submarines, less than half China’s inventory of 250.

The Indian Navy plans to induct more than 50 ships — under construction — over the next decade. That will mean 180 by 2035. At the same time, some old ships will be decommissioned, so the number will fall.

The Indian Navy’s origins lie in the East India Company’s Marines, which was founded in the colonial era 400 years ago. Today, India ranks between fifth and seventh as a global naval power. The US, China and Russia top the list, while other major navies include Japan, France and the UK.

Fleet size and tonnage matter but a hull count alone does not make a great navy, especially in the age of technology: Platforms and human skills also play an important role. The Titanic, one of the largest ships of the past century, with a displacement of 52,000 tonnes (when fully loaded), sank after hitting the tip of an iceberg in 1912.

Slow shipbuilding

India has an adequate number of naval ships in the Indian Ocean region but shipbuilding is slow, interviews suggest.

“We have enough numbers to counter China in a war situation in the Indian Ocean today,” an Indian Navy officer said. “As a leading navy in the region, we have the capability, understand our role, and can ensure sustained presence.”

While the Indian Navy maintains an interest in long-range surveillance, it is also prepared for close-range defence, with warships, submarines, aircraft and support vessels for operations in both deep and shallow waters.