Pahalgam attack: Flight in Sri Lanka searched for suspected attackers

A major security operation was launched at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport this afternoon after Indian agencies shared information that six individuals suspected of involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack had arrived in Sri Lanka on a flight from Chennai.

SriLankan Airlines confirmed that flight UL122, which landed at 11:59 a.m., was thoroughly searched upon arrival.

"Indian authorities had alerted Sri Lanka that six Pahalgam suspects were onboard the flight," said a police spokesperson. He added that the suspects were believed to have flown in on a Sri Lankan Airlines service from Chennai.

No suspects found

The search was carried out jointly by the Sri Lanka police, Air Force, and airport security teams. Despite the detailed inspection, no suspects were located on board. The airline said it had received the alert from the Chennai area control centre.

"Upon its arrival in Colombo, the aircraft was thoroughly inspected and subsequently cleared for further operations," Sri Lankan Airlines said in a statement.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in the scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 civilians. The victims included a Nepalese tourist and a local pony ride operator. Officials suspect the attackers had links to Pakistan. India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now leading the probe.

India’s swift diplomatic retaliation

Following the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, allowing it to stop or divert river waters that flow into Pakistan. Additionally, it has halted imports and parcels from Pakistan, banned Pakistani ships from its ports, and cancelled all valid visas for Pakistani nationals. Those still in the country were ordered to leave by Tuesday. India ships have also been barred from going to Pakistani ports.