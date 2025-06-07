Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Harsimrat urges EAM to sensitise UAE govt on Sikhs' five articles of faith

Harsimrat urges EAM to sensitise UAE govt on Sikhs' five articles of faith

She also cited a recent case of an elderly man being detained in Abu Dhabi for wearing the 'kirpan' and turban

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Harsimrat, Badal

Harsimrat Kaur Badal asserted in her letter that such incidents had caused distress within the Sikh community as they contravened the rights of Sikhs to practice their faith. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to initiate a dialogue with the UAE government to sensitise it about the religious significance of the five articles of faith, especially the 'kirpan', for the initiated Sikhs.

In a letter to the minister, the Bathinda MP said she was making this appeal in the wake of a recent "advisory" by the Indian Embassy in UAE directing Indians not to carry sharp objects while visiting the country in view of Article 405 of the UAE penal law which prohibits the same.

This move has caused deep distress and mental agony to Sikh travellers and residents alike, Harsimrat said, noting that there have been instances of Sikhs being detained and compelled to remove their 'kirpan'.

 

She also cited a recent case of an elderly man being detained in Abu Dhabi for wearing the 'kirpan' and turban.

Badal asserted in her letter that such incidents had caused distress within the Sikh community as they contravened the rights of Sikhs to practice their faith besides raising serious concerns about the protection of religious freedom for minorities in the UAE.

Also Read

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh, Sukhbir

Sukhbir Singh Badal re-elected as president of Shiromani Akali Dal

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa aims for hat-trick win in Delhi Assembly polls

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh

SAD accepts Badal's resignation, announces new president election on Mar 1

Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 Live

NED vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 LIVE UPDATES: India 1-1 Netherlands (3rd Quarter)

JD Vance, Vance

Hope Elon comes back into the fold: JD Vance on Trump-Musk public feud

"The Sikh community has always contributed positively to societies worldwide, including in the UAE, and demand the freedom to practice its faith in accordance with its tenets.

"Denying Sikhs the right to wear their five 'kakkars' (Sikh articles of faith worn by baptised Sikhs), particularly the 'kirpan', is a curtailment of religious freedom and contrary to the principles of mutual respect and pluralism that India stands for," she said.

The former union minister also requested Jaishankar to consider sending a high-level delegation, including representatives from the National Commission for Minorities and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), to engage with UAE authorities and relevant international agencies and sensitise them about Sikh articles of faith.

She asserted that the 'kirpan' was a sacred symbol and an inseparable part of Sikh identity mandated by Sikh tenets since the time of Guru Gobind Singh.

"Its significance is spiritual and symbolic, representing the duty to uphold justice and protect the oppressed, and not as a weapon for aggression or harm. The 'kirpan' is worn at all times by 'Amritdhari' Sikhs (initiated Sikhs) as a matter of religious obligation and conscience", she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mark Carney, Canada PM

India central to supply chains; must be part of G7 discussions: Canadian PM

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

'Zero-tolerance' on terrorism, expect partners to understand it: Jaishankar

Modi, Narendra Modi

After Canada PM Carney's invite, PM Modi confirms attendance at G7 summit

India-US

Indo-US ties under 'test', can't be described as 'transactional': Experts

Modi, Narendra Modi

India deeply values historical ties with Central Asian nations: PM Modi

Topics : Shiromani Akali Dal UAE Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon