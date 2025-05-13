Foreign secy Misri to brief Parl panel on India-Pakistan conflict on May 19

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief a parliamentary committee next week on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs have been informed that Misri would brief the panel on May 19.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Indian Armed Forces launching Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions by the two countries against each other.

Misri will brief the panel on the "current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan".

The two sides on May 10 reached an understanding on halting all military actions.

The committee's chairman and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told PTI Misri will brief the panel on Monday on the developments, which were marked by India striking terror sites in Pakistan followed by days of intense military action between the two countries before they agreed to stop firing.

Misri has regularly briefed the committee on a host of foreign affairs issues, including developments in India's neighbourhood like Bangladesh and in its ties with Canada.