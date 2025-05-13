Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Foreign secy Misri to brief Parl panel on India-Pakistan conflict on May 19

Foreign secy Misri to brief Parl panel on India-Pakistan conflict on May 19

Members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs have been informed that Misri would brief the panel on May 19

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Misri will brief the panel on the
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 8:35 AM IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief a parliamentary committee next week on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs have been informed that Misri would brief the panel on May 19.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: Will not tolerate nuclear blackmail, says PM Modi

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Indian Armed Forces launching Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions by the two countries against each other.

Misri will brief the panel on the "current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan".

The two sides on May 10 reached an understanding on halting all military actions.

The committee's chairman and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told PTI Misri will brief the panel on Monday on the developments, which were marked by India striking terror sites in Pakistan followed by days of intense military action between the two countries before they agreed to stop firing.
 
Misri has regularly briefed the committee on a host of foreign affairs issues, including developments in India's neighbourhood like Bangladesh and in its ties with Canada.

Topics :India Pakistan relationsIndia-Pak conflictOperation SindoorMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: May 13 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

