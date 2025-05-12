Fact check: Govt debunks fake infographic about Indian losses in Op Sindoor

The fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday debunked an infographic circulating online that falsely claimed India suffered heavier losses than Pakistan in the recent military conflict.

The infographic, which carried the logo of international news network CNN, is “fake and part of a propaganda campaign", PIB said.

"CNN never ran any such story or infographic comparing losses," it added.

This comes in relation to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following 'Operation Sindoor', under which India launched struck terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)on May 7. It was launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

While India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding on May 10 to halt military actions, New Delhi has warned that any future “misadventures” will be met with a firm response.

Also Read

All military bases and equipment remain fully operational: Air Marshal

During the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) press briefing on Monday, Air Marshal AK Bharti said all Indian military bases remain fully operational.

He added that Pakistani drone and rocket attacks failed to pierce the multi-tiered air defence system. "Pakistan's missiles missed the target; even long-range rockets did not work for them,” the Air Marshal said.

A barrage of misinformation from Pakistan

The government has repeatedly warned against misinformation originating from Pakistani social media accounts. These include the spread of several fake images and outdated videos, falsely linked to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’. It has reiterated its appeal to the public and media to verify any sensitive information through official channels and avoid sharing unverified content that may compromise national security or create panic.