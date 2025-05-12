Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Fact check: Govt debunks fake infographic about Indian losses in Op Sindoor

Fact check: Govt debunks fake infographic about Indian losses in Op Sindoor

The infographic, which carried the logo of international news network CNN, is 'fake and part of a propaganda campaign', said PIB

India-Pakistan fact check
The infographic, which carried the logo of international news network CNN, is “fake and part of a propaganda campaign", PIB said.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday debunked an infographic circulating online that falsely claimed India suffered heavier losses than Pakistan in the recent military conflict.
 
The infographic, which carried the logo of international news network CNN, is “fake and part of a propaganda campaign", PIB said.
 
"CNN never ran any such story or infographic comparing losses," it added.
 
 
This comes in relation to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following 'Operation Sindoor', under which India launched struck terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)on May 7. It was launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
 
While India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding on May 10 to halt military actions, New Delhi has warned that any future “misadventures” will be met with a firm response.

Also Read

Omar Abdullah urges return of Poonch residents after ceasefire holds

PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm today, first since Operation Sindoor

Navy, defence forces maintaining continuous surveillance: Vice Admiral

All military bases, equipment operational, ready for next mission: Air Marshal

Premium

E-commerce firms brace for disruptions amid India-Pakistan ceasefire

 

All military bases and equipment remain fully operational: Air Marshal

 
During the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) press briefing on Monday, Air Marshal AK Bharti said all Indian military bases remain fully operational.
 
He added that Pakistani drone and rocket attacks failed to pierce the multi-tiered air defence system. "Pakistan's missiles missed the target; even long-range rockets did not work for them,” the Air Marshal said.
 

A barrage of misinformation from Pakistan

 
The government has repeatedly warned against misinformation originating from Pakistani social media accounts. These include the spread of several fake images and outdated videos, falsely linked to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’. It has reiterated its appeal to the public and media to verify any sensitive information through official channels and avoid sharing unverified content that may compromise national security or create panic.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India rolls over $50 million support for Maldives amid debt crisis

India-Pakistan DGMO-level talks rescheduled for today evening: What we know

Meet Vikram Misri: From ad world to India's face during Pak border row

Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi holds meet with Rajnath Singh, EAM, officials

Govt extends financial aid to Maldives via rollover of $50 mn Treasury Bill

Topics :Operation SindoorPahalgam attackIndia Pakistan relationsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story