J&K CM reviews relief measures, urges communication, contingency planning

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also reviewed the availability of ambulances, medical staff, and emergency infrastructure with the Principal of GMC hospital in Jammu

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Jammu
May 10 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday night chaired a meeting to review relief efforts and preparedness in border districts following intense cross-border shelling.

The meeting was attended by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Minister Satish Sharma, divisional commissioners from Jammu and Kashmir, deputy commissioners of affected districts, and the Principal Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, a spokesperson said.

Abdullah was briefed on evacuation efforts, relief camp arrangements, and security measures. Officials informed him that food, medicines, shelter, and even recreational activities for children are being provided in camps, the spokesperson said.

 

Nodal officers have been deployed to coordinate facilities, and control rooms are operational in affected areas.

Deputy commissioners reported on ground assessments, identification of vulnerable villages, and dissemination of public alerts through video and audio messaging.

Abdullah stressed the need for effective grassroots communication to ensure that timely information reaches the public.

He directed that solar lights in border villages be turned off during blackouts for security and asked for prompt use of contingency funds to meet urgent needs.

He also reviewed the availability of ambulances, medical staff, and emergency infrastructure with the Principal of GMC hospital in Jammu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 10 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

