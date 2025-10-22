Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Chad discuss boosting ties in military training, counter-terrorism

India, Chad discuss boosting ties in military training, counter-terrorism

MEA further observed that Chadian Armed Forces have recently started to attend training/ courses in defence institutes in India under ITEC

India-Chad
Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Ambassador of Chad to India Smt. Ildjima Badda. Image: X@SpokespersonMoD
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met the Ambassador of Chad to India, Ildjima Badda and held discussions on deepening military cooperation between New Delhi and N'Djamena.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X that the discussions revolved around areas such as strengthening cooperation in military training, capacity building, defence equipment supply, and counter-terrorism.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Ambassador of Chad to India Smt. Ildjima Badda. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in military training, capacity building, defence equipment supply, and counter-terrorism."

India and Chad have cordial ties.

India's first Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Chad joined the Mission in N'Djamena in May 2023. Earlier, the High Commission of India in Abuja was concurrently accredited to Chad, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India enjoys great goodwill and admiration in the Republic of Chad. High level contacts and cooperation between the two countries have picked up since 2011 with several visits and interactions.

MEA further observed that Chadian Armed Forces have recently started to attend training/ courses in defence institutes in India under ITEC. The focus of the training is in specialist areas like counter terrorism and counter insurgency.

Earlier this year, a 4-member defence delegation led by Chief of Staff visited India from 10-17 February 2025 to participate in AERO India 2025 at the invitation of Defence Minister. The delegation also visited Bangalore, Pune, Kanpur and Delhi during their stay in India.

Earlier this month, the COAS met several military leaders from African countries on the sidelines of the UNTCC Conclave which took place in New Delhi.

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi had met Lieutenant General Kayanja Muhanga, Commander Land Forces, Uganda and held discussions towards enhancing defence cooperation through joint training, professional military education and institutional exchanges.

He also met General Alemshet Degife Balcha, Chief of Land Force and Military Advisor, Ethiopia. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in training, peacekeeping and defence capacity-building.

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

