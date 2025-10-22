India, Chad discuss boosting ties in military training, counter-terrorism

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met the Ambassador of Chad to India, Ildjima Badda and held discussions on deepening military cooperation between New Delhi and N'Djamena.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X that the discussions revolved around areas such as strengthening cooperation in military training, capacity building, defence equipment supply, and counter-terrorism.

India and Chad have cordial ties.

India's first Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Chad joined the Mission in N'Djamena in May 2023. Earlier, the High Commission of India in Abuja was concurrently accredited to Chad, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). India enjoys great goodwill and admiration in the Republic of Chad. High level contacts and cooperation between the two countries have picked up since 2011 with several visits and interactions. MEA further observed that Chadian Armed Forces have recently started to attend training/ courses in defence institutes in India under ITEC. The focus of the training is in specialist areas like counter terrorism and counter insurgency.