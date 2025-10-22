INS Sahyadri arrives for India-Japan maritime exercise 'JAIMEX 25'

INS Sahyadri, which is participating in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise- JAIMEX 25, was received in Yokosuka by R Madhu Sudan, Charge' d' Affaires and Rear Admiral YAMAGUCHI Nobohisa, Chief of Staff JMSDF Yokosuka District.

"R Madhu Sudan, Charge' d' Affaires and Rear Admiral YAMAGUCHI Nobohisa, Chief of Staff JMSDF Yokosuka District, received INS Sahyadri in a solemn ceremony at Yokosuka. Sahyadri, commanded by Capt Rajat Kumar, is participating in Japan-India Maritime Exercise- JAIMEX 25", the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The official website of Japan's Self Defence Fleet noted in a statement, "From 16 through 17 October, JS Asahi, JS Oumi and a submarine conducted a Japan-India bilateral exercise "JAIMEX25" with the Indian Navy's frigate, INS Sahyadri in the west of Kyushu, backed up by the 2nd Artillery Brigade, JGSDF and the Western Aircraft Control and Warning Wing, JASDF."

The Self Defence Fleet further highlighted how India and Japan, as neighbours in the Indo-Pacific, share common values and are now deepening multi-layered cooperation as part of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership. "Through the high-end joint exercise conducted at the joint operational level, backed up by the JGSDF and the JASDF, the JMSDF improved its tactical capabilities and strengthened cooperation with the JGSDF and the JASDF as well as the Indian Navy. The JMSDF will further strengthen cooperation with the allied and like-minded navies through defence cooperation and exchanges, above all, multi-lateral exercises, contributing to peace and stability of the region as well as to maintaining and strengthening international maritime order", it said.