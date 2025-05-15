No radiation leak from Pak nuclear facility, says atomic energy watchdog

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the global nuclear watchdog, denied reports claiming that there was a radiation leak from nuclear facilities in Pakistan, following the recent military conflict with India.

News agency PTI, citing an IAEA spokesperson, said, “Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan.”

The response came after several social media users claimed that the nuclear facilities in Pakistan were hit by the Indian armed forces during ‘ Operation Sindoor ’, a coordinated missile strike launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

ALSO READ: All military bases, equipment operational, ready for next mission: Air Marshal The claims of attacking Pakistan’s nuclear facility in Kirana Hills were previously denied by the Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Marshal A K Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, in a briefing on Monday.

The speculations were made after India’s missile strikes hit an airbase in Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, following which reports surfaced that the base is linked to an underground nuclear storage facility in Kirana Hills.

Also Read

What makes Kirana Hills so secretive?

Located near Sargodha in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Kirana Hills has long been associated with Pakistan’s nuclear ambition. It is considered to be Pakistan’s most secretive military zone. Since the 1980s, Pakistan has been developing its nuclear capabilities in response to the regional security dynamics, according to The Times of India report.

From 1983 to 1990, the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) was reportedly using Kirana Hills to conduct subcritical nuclear tests, which were kept confidential to avoid detection by international surveillance. The tests were crucial for Pakistan to improve its nuclear designs without the need for large sites.

India dismisses the possibility of nuclear war