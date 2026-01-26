Canada PM Mark Carney may visit India in March; CEPA trade talks to begin

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney could visit India in the first week of March, with the two sides looking to formally begin negotiations on a free trade deal, as New Delhi and Ottawa have resolved to double bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

What agreements could be signed during Mark Carney’s India visit?

The two sides could also sign agreements on artificial intelligence, critical minerals, energy and a 10-year C$2.8 billion uranium supply deal during Carney’s visit. India is also exploring increased investments from Canadian pension funds.

On Tuesday morning, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X that he had a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, during which the two “discussed the deepening of” India–Canada “bilateral cooperation and continued high-level exchanges”.

When is the visit likely to take place?

A Reuters report quoted India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh K Patnaik, as saying in an interview on Sunday that the Canadian prime minister could visit India in the first week of March. “I have a feeling the first week of March is what we are looking at,” Patnaik said.

The Indian diplomat said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal are likely to visit Canada soon, and that a trade deal could be signed within a year once negotiations begin. The two sides are currently finalising the terms of reference for the talks, sources said.

How are other Canadian ministers engaging with India?

Canada’s Energy Minister Tim Hodgson is visiting India to attend India Energy Week, being held in Goa from January 27 to 30. According to the Reuters report, Hodgson said the timing of Carney’s trip was not yet finalised. “There are plans for the Prime Minister to visit at some point this year; it will depend on the progress we make,” Hodgson said on Sunday.

The report added that Carney’s office declined to comment. Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday that the Canadian PM would visit Australia in March to address Parliament.

What is the backdrop to India–Canada trade talks?

Carney and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last met in November in Johannesburg on the margins of the G20 Summit, where they asked officials to move ahead with negotiations on the India–Canada trade deal, formally known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Last week, Carney told the World Economic Forum in Davos that Canada had shifted its strategic posture and was pursuing new trade and security partnerships, including with India. He has sought to diversify Canada’s economic dependence on the United States. His Davos remarks followed an agreement with China to slash tariffs on electric vehicles and canola, opening export opportunities worth $5.11 billion.

Prime Minister Modi travelled to Canada in June to attend the G7 Summit, marking a “reset” in ties after relations had deteriorated during the tenure of former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau in 2024. Several of Carney’s ministers have since visited India, including National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie G Drouin in September and Foreign Minister Anand in October.

Patnaik said formal CEPA negotiations should also begin in March. He added that Carney could sign smaller agreements on nuclear energy, oil and gas, the environment, AI, quantum computing, education and culture during his visit, with the uranium supply deal likely to be included.

The two countries are also expected to announce agreements in energy and mining, including critical minerals and crude oil and LNG transactions, in the run-up to Carney’s visit. Patnaik said India and Canada should “work together to have an agreement that protects us from the vagaries of the international order”.

How do global trade tensions factor in?

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100 per cent tariffs on Canada if it signed a deal with China. Carney responded that Canada respects its commitments under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement not to pursue free trade agreements with non-market economies.

India–Canada ties have improved since Carney’s election last year. After the Johannesburg meeting, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the two sides would pursue a “high-ambition Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” aimed at doubling bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

Meanwhile, Universities Canada, an umbrella organisation representing the country’s higher education institutions, has announced that 21 university presidents from across Canada will visit India in the first week of February. The delegation, in India from February 2 to 6, will meet leaders from higher education, government and industry in Goa, New Delhi and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to explore opportunities for research collaboration, academic exchange and sustainable models of transnational education.