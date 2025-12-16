India and Jordan share a common and clear stance against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he met King Abdullah II and discussed bilateral ties and exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Modi, who arrived in Jordan on a two-day visit at the invitation of Abdullah II, was warmly welcomed by the king at the Husseiniya Palace, where they held a one-on-one meeting before the delegation-level talks.

The two sides agreed to further deepen their partnership, especially in the fields of trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation, fertiliser and agriculture, renewable energy, and tourism.

Both leaders reaffirmed their united stand against terrorism. "We hope that peace and stability will prevail in the region. We share a common and clear stance against terrorism. Under your leadership, Jordan has sent a strong and strategic message to the world against terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation," Modi said, reaffirming India's support for efforts being made to achieve a durable peace in the region. Abdullah II conveyed strong support for India's fight against terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Prime Minister Modi appreciated King Abdullah II's leadership in tackling terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and contributing towards the global fight against these evils. He praised King Abdullah II's "active and positive role" on the Gaza issue.

Modi recalled that during King Abdullah II's visit to India in 2018, they participated in a conference on Islamic heritage. "Your efforts to promote moderation are extremely important not only for regional peace but also for global peace," PM Modi told King Abdullah II. "I recall that our first meeting also took place on the sidelines of the UN in 2015, at an event focused on countering violent extremism. Even then, you delivered inspirational remarks on this subject," he added. Modi said India and Jordan will continue to move forward in this direction together and will further strengthen all other dimensions of mutual cooperation.

PM Modi told King Abdullah II that he was confident that their meeting would give a new impetus and depth to India-Jordan ties. "We will continue our cooperation in areas such as trade, fertilisers, digital technology, infrastructure and people-to-people ties," he said. He thanked the Jordanian king for extending a warm welcome to him and his delegation. "You have shared very positive ideas for taking India-Jordan relations to new heights. I sincerely thank you for your friendship and your deep commitment to India. This year, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. This milestone will continue to inspire us to move forward with renewed energy for many years to come," he said.

On his part, King Abdullah II said all Jordanians welcome you back to Jordan. "Your presence here carries deep significance as our countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations. I believe this visit reflects decades of friendship, mutual respect and productive cooperation between our two nations," he said. "Our nations enjoy a strong partnership, and they share a desire to advance prosperity for our people. Over the years, our collaboration has expanded across multiple sectors. Your visit provides an important opportunity to chart new paths of economic cooperation," King Abdullah II said. The two sides inked MoUs in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora, aimed at giving a major boost to India-Jordan bilateral ties and friendship.

Noting that India was Jordan's 3rd largest trading partner, Modi proposed to enhance bilateral trade to USD 5 billion over the next 5 years. The bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at USD 2.8 billion. He also called for collaboration between Jordan's digital payment system and India's UPI. PM Modi invited King Abdullah II to visit India, which he accepted. Later in a post on X, Modi said he held "productive discussions" with King Abdullah II. "This year, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our bilateral diplomatic relations. This milestone will continue to inspire us to move forward with renewed energy in the times ahead," he said.

"Shared an 8-point vision to further deepen ties with Jordan. This includes: Trade and economic cooperation, Fertilisers and Agriculture, Information Technology, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Critical and Strategic Minerals, Civil Nuclear Cooperation, and People-to-People ties," he said. Following the talks, King Abdullah II hosted a banquet for PM Modi. This full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan is taking place after a span of 37 years, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Modi had transited through Jordan in February 2018, while on his way to Palestine. Earlier, in a special gesture emblematic of the close ties between the two countries, Modi was warmly received by Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at the airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome.