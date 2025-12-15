Singapore High Commission issues advisory as Delhi-NCR enforces Grap-IV

The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi on Monday released an advisory for its citizens living in Delhi-NCR after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

This is the first time a foreign diplomatic mission in Delhi has issued a public advisory specifically linked to the city’s air pollution.

The advisory urged residents to stay indoors, especially children, the elderly, and people suffering from respiratory or heart-related illnesses. Those stepping out have been advised to wear masks. In view of these measures, the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi has asked Singapore nationals living in the Delhi-NCR to follow the advice issued by local authorities.

The advisory also flagged possible disruptions to air travel because of poor visibility caused by dense fog and pollution. “We also note that given the low visibility, flights to and from the Delhi National Capital Region are likely to be affected. The Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airlines have issued advisories. Travellers should take note of this, and check with the respective airlines for updates,” the advisory said. ALSO READ: Dense fog grips Delhi as airlines warn of flight delays, disruptions Singapore nationals who need consular assistance have been asked to contact the High Commission. Dense fog blankets national capital Delhi woke up to dense fog on Monday morning, with visibility dropping sharply across the city. The weather conditions raised concerns over flight delays and cancellations, prompting airport authorities and airlines to alert passengers.

According to CPCB data, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 493 at 7 am, placing it firmly in the ‘severe’ category and among the most hazardous pollution levels. Why GRAP Stage IV was triggered ALSO READ: Delhi pollution crisis: HC advises lawyers to avail hybrid mode for hearing With pollution levels crossing critical limits, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Grap Stage IV across the NCR. This stage comes into effect when AQI goes beyond 450 and is aimed at preventing further deterioration in air quality while reducing health risks to the public. Airport, airlines issue passenger advisories As visibility worsened, Delhi airport issued an advisory warning passengers of possible disruptions to flight operations.