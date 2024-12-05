Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India better placed to engage with Trump 2.0, says EAM Jaishankar

India better placed to engage with Trump 2.0, says EAM Jaishankar

On India's proposed free trade agreements with the European Union and the UK, Jaishankar said there are certain non-trade complex issues

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
The external affairs minister said there are countries which are looking at Trump 2.0 as a political challenge but for India, it is not the case | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President-elect Donald Trump has had a positive political view of India and it is in a much more advantageous position than many other countries to build "deeper" relations with his administration and take forward the bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

In an interactive session at industry chamber ASSOCHAM, Jaishankar at the same time noted that like many other countries, India may also have some issues and it will deal with them.

The external affairs minister said there are countries which are looking at Trump 2.0 as a political challenge but for India, it is not the case.

"We'll have to work out a political equation with America and that is one area where we score because we've always had a positive political relationship with Trump. I would say Trump has always had a positive political view of India," he said.

"Like everybody else, we may also have some issues. We will deal with those issues, but I would say when I look around the world today, you know there are countries who (are) looking at Trump 2.0 as a political challenge. We are not," he said.

"And I think that separates us from a very large number of countries. We are in a much more advantageous position to translate 2.0 into a deeper relationship," he added.

Jaishankar said the US would need India in many areas where they would like to take technology leads.

More From This Section

Putin lauds Modi's 'India First' policy, says Russia will 'Make in India'

UN resolutions ignoring terrorism, not in India's interest: EAM on Gaza war

Pakistan ISI in North East? Bangladesh visa policy shift poses challenges

Russia's Rosneft invested $20 bn in India, says govt quoting Putin

Coast Guard rescues 12 Indian crew members of sunken ship with Pak's help

The two countries would have to build an understanding of mutual benefits and relationships in several areas like emerging and critical technologies as trusted partners.

There have been concerns in many countries over the Trump administration's policy over a range of sensitive issues including tariff, climate change and overall foreign policy priorities against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia.

On India's proposed free trade agreements with the European Union and the UK, Jaishankar said there are certain non-trade complex issues.

"In the case of the EU, there are multiple members. So everybody has their interest. So how to harmonize it? That is a challenge. But overall we believe that it will benefit us," he said.

Jaishankar said that a free trade deal with the EU will improve India's market access.

The external affairs minister described the markets in Europe as predictable and stable markets. "I would say from an economic standpoint, we should definitely put great effort into improving our access with Europe...In many ways, the risk factors are much less than in many other parts," he said.

Jaishankar also said that the way important economies look at India has undergone a tremendous change in the last 10 years.

He said the third back-to-back term of the Narendra Modi government has impressed most nations and political leaders of the world.

Talking about the MSMEs and their role in manufacturing, the external affairs minister said it is one of the top priorities of the Modi government.

"We have to create more manufacturing zones, improve logistics and make ourselves more competitive. I think we have made progress but there is a lot we will have to do," he said.

The MSMEs have to deal with unfair competition and the government has to be protecting their interest, especially when negotiating free trade agreements.

He said the Modi government has been careful in this regard and has even sought review of FTA with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as the existing agreement has been leaving a negative impact on India's agriculture and MSMEs.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Centre cautious on FTAs to safeguard farmers and MSMEs: EAM Jaishankar

PM Modi welcomes Bhutan King in New Delhi, to discuss bilateral cooperation

India, Kuwait sign MoU to establish Joint Commission for Cooperation

India, Kuwait to set up joint commission to expand overall cooperation

Rajya Sabha passes Bill seeking to replace 100-year-old Boiler Act

Topics :S JaishankarDonald TrumpUS India relations US government

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story