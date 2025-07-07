Monday, July 07, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Brazil to sign 4 MoUs on clean energy, counterterrorism: Ambassador

India, Brazil to sign 4 MoUs on clean energy, counterterrorism: Ambassador

PM Modi addressed the Brics Summit Plenary session on 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence'

India, Brazil, India-Brazil ties

India ambassador to Brazil said that PM Modi is visiting Brazil at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Indian Ambassador to Brazil Dinesh Bhatia on Sunday (local time) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his bilateral visit to Brazil on July 8, India will sign four MoUs with Brazil.

Bhatia while speaking at the Ministry of External Affairs special media briefing said that this will be a first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in the last 57 years.

"During the state visit, he'll be accorded the state protocol, state ceremonial welcome. Followed by a bilateral talk where both delegations led by the respective leaders will meet. And after the talks we are hoping to sign 4 agreements or MOUs between the two countries, namely on renewable energy. counterterrorism. Agricultural research cooperation between ICR, which is Indian Council for Agricultural Research and MMR of Brazil and also exchange and mutual production of confidential information. These agreements have been finalised and we are hoping to sign this on 8 July," he said.

 

He said that PM Modi is visiting Brazil at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"About the bilateral visit of Prime Minister Modi to Brasilia at the invitation of President Lula on 8 July. As a matter of fact, tomorrow, 7th of July, Prime Minister arrives in Brasilia and he'll be treated as a state guest. it's after 57 years that the Prime Minister of India is paying a state visit to Brazil," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the Brics Summit Plenary session on 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence.'

In a post on X, he said, "Addressed the Brics Summit Plenary session on 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence.' Focused on how to make the Brics platform even more effective in this increasingly multipolar world."

Meanwhile, leaders of the Brics nations welcomed India's candidacy to host the 33rd Conference of the Parties (COP 33) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in the year 2028.

Topics : Narendra Modi Brazil ambassador Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

