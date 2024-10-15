Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Canada row: Trade and investment ties unaffected, say officials

India-Canada row: Trade and investment ties unaffected, say officials

The bilateral merchandise trade between India and Canada actually grew slightly from $ 8.3 billion in 2022-23 to $ 8.4 billion in 2023-24

India-Canada, India-Canada flag
This allegation led to a back-and-forth expulsion of diplomats and paused Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks. | Photo: Istock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 7:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The escalation in the diplomatic row between India and Canada will not have an impact on the bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries, government sources said on Tuesday.

They also said that the bilateral trade value is not significant and Canadian funds get route their investments through Singapore, the UAE and the US.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"India is a preferred investment destination," they said.
 

Canada is India's one of the primary sources of lentils and now that can come from Australia, they said, adding that Indian students and professionals would also have huge opportunities in different countries.

The bilateral merchandise trade between India and Canada actually grew slightly from $ 8.3 billion in 2022-23 to $ 8.4 billion in 2023-24.

India's imports from Canada increased to $ 4.6 billion, while exports saw a marginal dip, falling to $ 3.8 billion.

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh inaugurates high-tech communications station for submarines

SCO Summit 2024: S Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan; first visit in nine yrs

Rajnath Singh to lay foundation stone for radar station in Telangana today

We remain engaged in SCO format: India ahead of EAM's Islamabad visit

Sri Lankan president Anura to visit India after parliamentary polls

During April-July this fiscal, India's exports stood at $ 1.3 billion, while imports were $ 1.37 billion.

Think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) too has stated that the diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have so far not impacted the bilateral trade in goods between the two countries.

However, it added that as this dispute drags on, both nations will need to carefully manage their actions to avoid a full-blown economic fallout.

India on Monday announced withdrawing its high commissioner and other "targeted diplomats and officials" from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa's allegations linking the envoy to an investigation into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a major downturn in already frosty ties between the two nations.

India's decision came shortly after the Canadian Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheelers was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and was told bluntly that the baseless "targeting" of Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other diplomats and officials was "completely unacceptable".

The strain started when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the killing of a Canadian citizen and Sikh separatist leader.

This allegation led to a back-and-forth expulsion of diplomats and paused Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks.

India has received $ 4 billion foreign direct investments from Canada during April 2000-June 2024.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Are Justin Trudeau's political troubles driving India and Canada apart?

India-Canada tensions lead to diplomatic expulsions: What is happening?

Canadian Pension Funds continue investing in India amid diplomatic tensions

Bishnoi gang linked to Indian agents' targeting Khalistanis: Canada police

The Lawrence of Sabarmati jail: Bishnoi's name echoes from Mumbai to Canada

Topics :India Canada RowIndia-CanadaTrade ties

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story