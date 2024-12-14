Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BRO steps up India-Myanmar border fencing work near Manipur's Moreh

The entire 1,643 km porous India-Myanmar border, known for the smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics, will be fenced at a cost of Rs 31,000 crore

Only 10 km of the international border with Myanmar is fenced near Moreh in Manipur. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 4:00 PM IST
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has stepped up India-Myanmar border fencing work near Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, an official said on Saturday.

India shares a 1,643 km border with Myanmar of which 398 km is in Manipur.

"BRO has commenced work of erecting the border fencing along the India-Myanmar border in general area of Moreh in Tengnoupal district," PRO Defence Kohima told PTI over the phone.

"Work has just commenced... Things are being done in a phase-wise. Only when the project reach a substantial length, we will be able to give more details on the project" the PRO said.

The work is undertaken by Project Sewak which is looking after road construction in Nagaland and Manipur. Its headquarters is based in Dimapur, the officer said.

Only 10 km of the international border with Myanmar is fenced near Moreh in Manipur.

The entire 1,643 km porous India-Myanmar border, known for the smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics, will be fenced at a cost of Rs 31,000 crore.

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

