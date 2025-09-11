Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India pledges $680 mn package for Mauritius to boost trade, security

India pledges $680 mn package for Mauritius to boost trade, security

India pledged a $680 million package for Mauritius, including $25 million budgetary aid, to strengthen infrastructure, maritime security, and bilateral trade in local currencies

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam during a bilateral meeting, in Varanasi.(Photo: PTI)
Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 8:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In its continuing efforts to sustain its influence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) amid an expanding Chinese footprint, India on Thursday pledged $680 million special economic package for Mauritius, including $25 million budgetary assistance for 2025-26 (FY26).
 
After the delegation-level talks between Indian and Mauritian officials, led by the prime ministers (PMs) of the two countries, PM Narendra Modi said the two nations are working to enable bilateral trade in local currencies following successful launch of UPI and RuPay cards in Mauritius.
 
Modi said India is committed to protect the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. India’s assistance, in the form of grants and lines of credit, also includes support for development and surveillance of the marine protected area of the Chagos archipelago, which houses a US-British airbase on the island of Diego Garcia.
 
The visiting Mauritian PM, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, urged Indian business to invest in his country as Mauritius has preferential access to a lot of markets in Africa. He pointed out that Mauritius is a member of the African Union, Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa), and has several double taxation avoidance agreements (DTAAs) from “which Indian business people can also benefit, it will be a win-win situation”.
 
Indian and Mauritian delegations also signed seven agreements to strengthen bilateral ties after their talks led by the Indian PM and his Mauritian counterpart in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Modi. Ramgoolam is on an eight-day state visit to India along with six of his cabinet ministers. The visit began on September 9.
 
A key feature of India’s assistance and economic package to Mauritius will be aimed at augmenting the latter’s maritime security and defence preparedness to safeguard the waters around that country.
 
India will also help Mauritius in the surveillance of the Chagos marine protected area. As a result of its recent treaty with the UK, Mauritius now has a much larger EEZ to protect and secure its interest, and India is a preferred partner in this pursuit, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a briefing later in the day.
 
Modi, in his remarks after the delegation-level talks, congratulated Ramgoolam and the people of Mauritius on the conclusion of the Chagos agreement, terming it a “historic victory” for the island nation's sovereignty. "India has always supported decolonisation and the full recognition of Mauritius' sovereignty," he said.
 
The UK ceded sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius in May, but retained control of the military base under a 99-year lease. The marine protected area, where commercial fishing is banned, is one of the world’s largest. Ramgoolam sought India’s help in surveillance of the “vast EEZ” as his country lacked the capacity. He said Mauritius wants vessels with its flags to patrol the area. The British offered us a vessel, but we said we will take one from India because symbolically it would be better, Ramgoolam said at the joint media briefing with Modi. He said the DTAA between the two countries could be improved. “Let’s see how things go,” he added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Group ports to bar vessels facing sanctions from the US, UK, and EU

UN Security Council will meet on Russian drone incursions, says Poland

India, Mauritius ink deals to boost cooperation across healthcare, energy

Govt cautions Indian nationals after 'forced deployment' in Russian army

Taiwan detects 14 Chinese aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels near territory

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia mauritius tiesIndian Ocean

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story