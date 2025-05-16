Mountain Dialogue: India, Nepal pledge deeper climate, biodiversity ties

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday met with Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to discuss opportunities to strengthen cooperation in clean energy, biodiversity conservation, and protection of natural resources, according to a PTI report.

Yadav was in Kathmandu to attend the ‘Sagarmatha Sambaad’ (Mountain Dialogue), a high-level forum focused on “Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity.” Alongside his participation in the dialogue, he also held meetings with Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and his counterpart Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri.

ALSO READ: India bought 14 mn ACs in 2024: Cooling boom adds to environmental burden At his meeting with Prime Minister Oli, held at the latter's official residence in Baluwatar, Yadav highlighted the need for greater international focus on preserving Mount Everest. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s secretariat, Oli suggested the organisation of a regional conference involving Nepal, India, and Bangladesh to address issues concerning mountain protection and the environmental impact of carbon emissions.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "Communicated India’s appreciation for organising Sagarmatha Sambaad to discuss Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity. Both sides showed willingness to deepen ties in areas of clean energy, biodiversity conservation and protecting our natural resources."

Bilateral meetings on forests, wildlife, and energy

Yadav also met with Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Nepal’s minister for forest and environment. "We held very fruitful discussions on a range of issues including energy partnership between our two sides, working together as partners in the International Big Cat Alliance, and biodiversity conservation with a focus on tiger conservation," Yadav posted on X after the meeting, adding that they explored ways to cooperate on addressing forest fires in Nepal’s mountainous regions.

Strengthening Indo-Nepal climate collaboration

Yadav and Foreign Minister Deuba discussed various aspects of the longstanding bilateral relationship. A statement from Deuba’s office noted that the talks touched on broad areas of cooperation, especially concerning climate change.

Also Read

In a post on social media, Deuba wrote, "We took stock of the gamut of deep-rooted Nepal-India ties. Given India’s role as a climate leader, we value HE Yadav’s important perspective at the Sagarmatha Sambaad."

ALSO READ: Growth hits a green wall: Can Indian factories outgrow environmental norms? Yadav, in his own post, added: "We spoke at length about deepening our partnership for a climate resilient and sustainable future, by focusing on clean energy, biodiversity conservation and arresting land degradation."

The Nepalese foreign ministry noted that both sides recognised the shared challenges of climate change and agreed on the importance of collaboration to mitigate its impacts.

Nepal PM calls for unified global action on climate

Speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day Sagarmatha Sambaad, Prime Minister Oli pointed out the urgent need for honest dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collective action to combat the effects of climate change — particularly in mountainous regions.

"The event was held with the understanding that preserving the Himalayas means preserving the Earth, the oceans, and humanity itself," said Oli. He drew attention to the increasing natural disasters affecting the region, saying, "Our homes are being washed away by landslides. Floods and droughts arrive unexpectedly, yet we remain strong. Our emissions are low, but our contributions to environmental conservation are significant. We hope that this dialogue becomes high in moral clarity, strong intellectual courage, and a firm shared vision to create a beautiful future."