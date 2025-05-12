Monday, May 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India bought 14 mn ACs in 2024: Cooling boom adds to environmental burden

India bought 14 mn ACs in 2024: Cooling boom adds to environmental burden

More air conditioners will also increase the demand for electricity, most of which comes from burning coal - a major source of climate pollution

ACs, Air Conditioners

India is the world’s fastest-growing market for air conditioners. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last year, more than 14 million units of air conditioners (AC) were sold in India. While it will provide comfort to millions of Indian households during scorching summers, it comes at the expense of the environment.
 
Air conditioner purchases are expected to increase ninefold in the coming years, according to an AFP report citing residential ownership forecasts by mid-century.
 
Increasing comfort, declining environment
 
Undoubtedly, ACs have become essential during summer, especially in cities like Delhi, where temperatures can soar to 50 degrees Celsius. Considering rising temperatures, the use of ACs is seen as a basic necessity by those who can afford it.
 
 
However, this comfort is being met at the expense of larger harm to the environment. The refrigerants inside AC units and the coal-generated electricity that is required to power them contribute heavily to global warming. The widespread use of ACs also increases the outdoor temperatures by expelling indoor heat.

Also Read

Premiumair conditioner, ACs

Stricter efficiency standards for air conditioner makers in the works

office, employees, workers, service industry

Working in AC and facing summer heat? Eight tips to stay fit and energised

Panasonic

Panasonic's India arm aims for over 10% growth in FY26 on strong AC sale

Govt may roll back hike in Customs duty on ACs,TVs as pressure grows

Govt mulling scheme to lure users to replace old AC with new 5-star models

air conditioner

Rainfall, price hikes slow AC sales in April, industry eyes growth

 
According to the World Health Organisation's Health in the Green Economy report, the heat expelled by air conditioning units can raise urban temperatures by at least one degree Celsius.
 
More ACs means more electricity
 
More air conditioners will also increase the demand for electricity, most of which comes from burning coal — a major source of climate pollution.
 
According to the AFP report, India is the world’s fastest-growing market for air conditioners, even though only about 7 per cent of homes currently have one.
 
With a population of 1.4 billion, India is already the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases. In 2024-25, India surpassed the one billion tonne mark in coal production.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department, 2024 was the country’s hottest year since detailed records began in 1901, following a global trend of extreme heat fuelled by climate change. In May 2024, a heatwave in New Delhi sent temperatures soaring to 49.2 degrees Celsius — the same as the city’s record high in 2022.
 
By 2050, air conditioning is expected to cause a quarter of India’s carbon emissions and nearly half of its peak electricity demand, according to the UN Environment Programme’s Cool Coalition.

More From This Section

Indore

Indore stadium receives another email with bomb threat; people evacuated

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP CM Mohan Yadav reviews Simhastha Kumbh Mela preparations in Ujjain

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K CM Omar visits shell-hit Poonch, stresses need for building bunkers

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

NCW condemns online trolling of FS Vikram Misri's daughter, urges restraint

Supreme Court

SC asks CEC to examine plea alleging embankment on Yamuna for mining

Topics : air conditioners air conditioner market Air Coolers Heatwave in India Global Warming BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon