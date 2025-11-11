India, Nepal security forces to hold annual border talks from Nov 12

Heads of the security forces of India and Nepal will hold their annual border talks here from Wednesday over a host of issues related to curbing trans-frontier crimes and sharing of real-time intelligence inputs.

This will be the first time that the two forces -- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal -- will have a top-level meeting after the 'Gen Z' driven violent protests that rocked Kathmandu in September.

The 9th annual coordination meeting will be held between November 12-14, an official statement said.

The Indian side will be led by SSB Director General (DG) Sanjay Singhal, while the Nepalese delegation is headed by APF Inspector General (IG) Raju Aryal.