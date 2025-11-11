Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Robust network key to the success of Op Sindoor: VCAS Air Marshal Tiwari

Robust network key to the success of Op Sindoor: VCAS Air Marshal Tiwari

Air Marshal Tiwari said if anything the Operation Sindoor has shown, it is that how an "effective operation can be conducted if we are networked correctly and have the correct equipment"

Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Narmdeshwar, Air Marshal
The seminar 'C4I2 & Net-centric Warfare India 2025' is being hosted by defence think-tank Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies and Indian Military Review at Subroto Park (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Operation Sindoor has shown how an effective operation can be conducted, and had it not been for a "good and robust network", the force might not have been as successful as it was in the military action, a top IAF official said on Tuesday.

In his address at a defence seminar, Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari also said the country's integrated network system for the military has evolved in the past 20 years or so, and it allows it to have an "air picture" to monitor the entire country for potential adversarial threat.

He spoke of the importance of the networks and how air defence systems like the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force played a key role in Operation Sindoor conducted in May.

India launched the military operation early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Air Marshal Tiwari said if anything the Operation Sindoor has shown, it is that how an "effective operation can be conducted if we are networked correctly and have the correct equipment" to make decisions.

"And, in the background of the operation, I can very well place on record that had it not been for a good and robust network, we would not have been as successful.. maybe successful, but not in a similar efficient manner that we were," he said.

The seminar 'C4I2 & Net-centric Warfare India 2025' is being hosted by defence think-tank Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies and Indian Military Review at Subroto Park here.

Various other speakers also delved into the importance of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence and interoperability (C4I2) and net-centric warfare amid the evolving nature of warfare.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit in his address, said Operation Sindoor was a "watershed moment in India's defence history".

He also underlined the importance of indigenous platforms and AI-based tools that played a significant role during the decisive military action by India, which was launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

"Homegrown technology gave us freedom and agility on the battlefield," Air Marshal Dixit said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Vietnam sign agreement, resolve to expand defence cooperation

Premium

Centre monitoring US Supreme Court case against Donald Trump tariffs

Prez Murmu urges stronger India-Angola ties in tech, defence, agriculture

Russia, India to ink labour mobility pact during Putin's December visit

We look forward to deepening collaborations: Lockheed Martin's India chief

Topics :Indian Air ForceIndian aircraft carrierOperation Sindoor

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story