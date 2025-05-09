'We are at war with terrorists, will deliver justice': Indian envoy to US

Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, has made it clear that India is at war with terrorism and will ensure justice for the victims of the recent Pahalgam attack . Emphasising that the perpetrators would not be spared, Kwatra referred to them as “lowlifes” and “subhuman monsters”, reaffirming India’s resolve to hold them accountable.

“The frame and the template in which we look at is the terror template. April 22 was the most heinous terrorist act,” Kwatra said in an interview with CNN.

He reiterated that it is unacceptable to allow such terrorists any impunity. “It is nobody's case to say that these terrorists should be given a free pass, and that's precisely what we did the day before yesterday, held them accountable, brought them to justice,” he stated.

Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of Wednesday (May 7), India launched Operation Sindoor , targetting nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

Kwatra said that India’s response was carefully planned and precise. “We carried out a very precise, calibrated, measured response to these terrorists, to their factories, to their integrated facilities,” he said.

Support for India’s actions

Kwatra noted that there has been significant understanding from international stakeholders. “From a large number of Congressmen, Senators to the whole world, they all appreciate that India should respond and bring accountability,” he said.

Highlighting the brutality of the Pahalgam attack, he said the killings were religiously targetted, with non-Muslims being singled out.

Pakistan’s role questioned

Addressing reports of explosions in Kashmir , Kwatra suggested that Pakistan continues to support terror groups. “Rather than take action against them, they are essentially lending them support,” he said, adding, “We wouldn’t be surprised if they are themselves involved in this.”

Responding to Pakistan’s denial of involvement, he said, “Denial and obfuscation has always been the first part of Pakistan’s strategy.”

Asked about the risk of escalation, including nuclear conflict, Kwatra said the world’s focus should be on Pakistan’s ongoing support for terrorism. “That’s what the world should be concerned about… to stop supporting terrorism. I think that’s the crux,” he said.