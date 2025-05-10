Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Baseless': India rejects Pak's claim of destroying S-400 defence system

'Baseless': India rejects Pak's claim of destroying S-400 defence system

India denies Pakistan's claim of destroying the S-400 air defence system, calls it false and baseless. Time-stamped images, PIB Fact Check refute attack on Sirsa, Suratgarh bases

Vikram Misri, Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Army's Col Sofiya Qureshi and IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a press briefing in New Delhi on Saturday (May 10).
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
India on Saturday dismissed Pakistan’s claim that it had destroyed the Indian S-400 air defence system. At a press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh firmly denied the allegations, stating that the country “unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan".
 
"Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," Singh said during the briefing.
 
To counter the misinformation, she presented time-stamped images of the Sirsa and Suratgarh air bases, disproving the claims that these bases had been damaged.
 
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also criticised Pakistan for engaging in a campaign of deceit. He noted that state-run agencies in Pakistan were disseminating baseless propaganda regarding attacks on Indian military assets.
 
“As you are seeing, Pakistani claims about the activities that they have undertaken continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation, and propaganda. On top of that, this is peddled by the Pakistani State Agencies, the claims that they have made about attacking and destroying various military installations in the country are completely false,” Misri said.   

  He reiterated that the allegations concerning the destruction of air force stations in Sirsa and Suratgarh, as well as the S-400 base in Adampur, were unfounded.
 
The PIB Fact Check Unit too debunked Pakistan's claim of destroying the Indian S-400 air defence system. In a post on X, its official account @PIBFactCheck posted, "Posts circulating on social media claim that Pakistan has destroyed an Indian S-400 air defence system. #PIBFactCheck. This claim is FAKE. Reports of destruction or any damage to an S-400 system are baseless." 
  The government also rejected claims that India had launched a drone attack on Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. In a post on X, the PIB Fact Check Unit said, "A video shared on social media is claiming that India has carried out a drone attack on the Nankhana Sahib gurdwara. This claim is completely fake."
First Published: May 10 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

