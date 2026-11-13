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India seeks 'positive, constructive' ties with Bangladesh, says MEA

The India-Bangladesh consular dialogue was scheduled for next week, but it has been postponed

Randhir Jaiswal, Randhir
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 7:10 PM IST
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India on Friday said it desires a "positive, constructive and forward-looking" relationship with Bangladesh, remarks that came amid ongoing diplomatic friction and postponement of the bilateral consular dialogue.

The relations between the two neighbours came under fresh strain following former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's virtual media interaction in New Delhi on August 5.

The India-Bangladesh consular dialogue was scheduled for next week, but it has been postponed.

"India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.

"Accordingly, initiatives have been taken and meetings held under our structured mechanisms in such areas as trade, railways, water resources and border management, among others," he said.

Jaiswal said the next round of the consular dialogue, which will also take up matters relating to the revised travel arrangement, will be held on a mutually convenient date.

"India remains ready to discuss all bilateral issues with Bangladesh through these existing mechanisms, including at the technical level," he said.

After Hasina's virtual media interaction on August 5, Dhaka reiterated its demand for her extradition.

India sought to distance itself from the event saying New Delhi neither played a role in it nor endorsed Hasina's comments.

Seventy-eight-year-old Hasina has been living in Delhi since she left Bangladesh following the collapse of her government in August, 2024 in the face of a massive anti-government agitation.

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Topics :Ministry of External AffairsIndia-Bangladesh tiesIndia-Bangladesh

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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