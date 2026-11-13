India seeks 'positive, constructive' ties with Bangladesh, says MEA

India on Friday said it desires a "positive, constructive and forward-looking" relationship with Bangladesh, remarks that came amid ongoing diplomatic friction and postponement of the bilateral consular dialogue.

The relations between the two neighbours came under fresh strain following former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's virtual media interaction in New Delhi on August 5.

The India-Bangladesh consular dialogue was scheduled for next week, but it has been postponed.

"India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.

"Accordingly, initiatives have been taken and meetings held under our structured mechanisms in such areas as trade, railways, water resources and border management, among others," he said.