India sends 32 tonnes of relief supplies to Myanmar under 'Sadbhav'

India on Tuesday sent 32 tonnes of relief supplies to Myanmar in a military transport aircraft under its operation 'Sadbhav' launched two days ago to assist Southeast Asian nations hit by a major typhoon. Various parts of Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam have been reeling under massive floods after Typhoon Yagi, said to be Asia's most powerful storm this year, hit the three countries. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp India has already sent relief supplies to Vietnam and Laos. On Sunday, India sent 10 tonnes of aid, including dry ration, clothing and medicines to Myanmar onboard the Indian naval ship INS Satpura.

"#OperationSadbhav continues: India dispatches a second tranche of aid to Myanmar," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

"@IAF_mcc aircraft is carrying 32 tons of relief material including genset, hygiene kits, temporary shelter, water purification supplies and medicines for the people of Myanmar," he said.

"Indian Navy is bringing additional 10 tons of ration for Myanmar," Jaiswal added.

The typhoon, which originated in the South China Sea, made landfall over a week ago, reportedly killing over 170 people in Vietnam and around 40 in Myanmar.

The operation 'Sadbhav' is part of India's broader effort to contribute to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) within the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region.

Separately, India sent 1000 metric tonnes of rice to Namibia to help the country deal with recent spells of drought.

"Humanitarian support to Namibia: In solidarity with the Global South. As a credible HADR provider and a reliable friend, India is extending food grain assistance to the people of Namibia, to strengthen their food security in the wake of recent spells of drought," Jaiswal said.

"A consignment of 1000MTs rice has departed from Nhava Sheva Port for Namibia today," he added.