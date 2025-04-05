Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India sends 442 tonnes of food aid to quake-hit Myanmar on INS Gharial

India sends 442 tonnes of food aid to quake-hit Myanmar on INS Gharial

The aid is part of Operation Brahma -- India's comprehensive relief mission launched after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28, which left thousands dead and widespread damage across Myanmar

Relief aid, relief material, rescue
As part of Operation Brahma, India has so far delivered a total of 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian relief materials | Image: X/@MEA
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
In a gesture of solidarity, India delivered 442 tonnes of food aid to Myanmar on Friday, as part of its ongoing humanitarian response following the devastating earthquake that struck the country last month.

The consignment, comprising rice, cooking oil, noodles and biscuits, was transported aboard the Indian Navy's landing ship tank INS Gharial and handed over at Thilawa Port by Ambassador Abhay Thakur to Yangon Chief Minister U Soe Thein and his team.

The official page for the Indian Embassy in Myanmar posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Meeting needs of affected people. A large 442 T consignment of food aid (rice, cooking oil, noodles & biscuits) carried by the Indian Navy landing ship tank INS Gharial arrived today at Thilawa Port & was handed over by Ambassador Abhay Thakur to CM Yangon U Soe Thein & team."

The aid is part of Operation Brahma -- India's comprehensive relief mission launched after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28, which left thousands dead and widespread damage across Myanmar. The country continues to grapple with the aftermath, and India, acting swiftly as the first responder, has taken a lead role in supporting rescue, relief, and recovery efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday. During the meeting, PM Modi expressed India's continued support and readiness to provide further material assistance if needed. He also emphasised the need for early restoration of democracy through credible elections, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

As part of Operation Brahma, India has so far delivered a total of 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian relief materials, including the latest consignment. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with 80 personnel and four specially trained canines, has been deployed on the ground, equipped for rescue operations. Additionally, the Indian Army has set up a field hospital to provide essential medical care to the injured and displaced.

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

