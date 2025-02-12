India to share list of 12 US-based gangsters with Washington on PM's visit

India’s security agencies, under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), have compiled a list of 12 gangsters based in the United States. This list is set to be shared with Washington during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the US, according to a report by The Indian Express.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit since US President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office.

The list includes prominent criminals such as Anmol Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, both of whom are associated with significant organised crime networks in India.

While central agencies have been tracking fugitive criminals abroad, they were recently instructed to specifically focus on those based in the US and compile details of their criminal activities and case statuses.

“Following the MHA’s directions, the list of 12 criminals was prepared, and their criminal dossiers were attached. Also included is a note on the efforts of Indian agencies to bring them back,” a senior official told The Indian Express.

Indian agencies are reportedly hoping for “smooth communication” with their American counterparts to facilitate the deportation of these fugitives.

Gangsters under the scanner

Among the most notorious names on the list is Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He was arrested in the US last November after being caught travelling with fake documents. Anmol is wanted in India for allegedly orchestrating the murder conspiracy of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Another key figure is Goldy Brar, who has been designated a terrorist under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He is accused of orchestrating the 2022 assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Originally from Faridkot, Punjab, Brar moved to Canada on a student visa in 2017 before relocating to California, where he is believed to be operating from.

The list also includes Darmanjot Singh Kahlon, an alleged weapons supplier who played a crucial role in planning Moosewala’s murder. Kahlon is said to be a key link between Canada-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Lakhbir Singh Landa and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He is suspected of smuggling weapons, explosives, and heroin into India from Pakistan.

Another name on the list is Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Bal, a US-based operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. Authorities claim he manages the gang’s illegal activities in Punjab and was involved in establishing terror modules in collaboration with Paramjit Singh Pamma in 2023.

Other criminals identified in the dossier include Harjot Singh, Harbir Singh, Navroop Singh, Swaran Singh alias Fauji, Sahil Kailash Ritoli, Yogesh alias Bobby Beri, Ashu alias Bhanu Pratap Sambhli, and Aman Sambhi.

International smuggling network and security concerns

The report also highlighted that most of these US-based gangsters are in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers to facilitate the trafficking of large quantities of narcotics from Pakistan to India.

In addition to using drones for smuggling, many of the large drug shipments are transported via sea routes. To avoid detection, these criminals employ VPNs to mask their locations and encrypt their communications, often relying on secure messaging apps for private conversations.

India is expected to press for the extradition or deportation of these fugitives during diplomatic talks with the US, with officials emphasising the threat posed by their operations.