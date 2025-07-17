Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India successfully conducts tests of Prithvi-II and Agni-I missiles

India successfully conducts tests of Prithvi-II and Agni-I missiles

India successfully test fires Prithvi-II and Agni-I ballistic missiles from ITR off Odisha coast

agni missile launch

The Agni-I missile was launched from Abdul Kalam Island. | Representational

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday successfully carried out test flights of two short-range ballistic missiles -- Prithvi-II and Agni-I -- from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha, according to a report by the Press Trust of India quoting defence officials.
 
"The launches validated all operational and technical parameters. These tests were conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," an official told PTI. The official also confirmed that the trials met all required performance standards.
 
The Agni-I missile was launched from Abdul Kalam Island. A short while later, the Prithvi-II was test fired from Launch Pad No. 3 at the ITR in Chandipur.
 

More From This Section

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India slams double standards after Nato warning on Russian oil trade

terrorism ak47 guns violence

IRRPL to finish AK-203 rifle delivery early, targets exports by 2030

Ministry of External Affairs

'Cautions against double standards': MEA hits back at Nato chief's warning

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

Committing assault, theft in US may lead to visa revocation: US embassy

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India engages Yemen, allies to aid Nimisha Priya in death row case: MEA

Topics : Prithvi Missile Agni II

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon