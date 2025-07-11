Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO, IAF successfully test BVR air-to-air missile Astra from Su-30 Mk-I

DRDO, IAF successfully test BVR air-to-air missile Astra from Su-30 Mk-I

The launch platform was a Su-30 MKI fighter jet operating from the Odisha coast. The ministry stated that two rounds were fired at unmanned aerial targets set at different distances and approach angle

Photo: Unsplash/Maciej Ruminkiewicz

Astra BVRAAM has a range of more than 100 kilometres, which is equipped with a guidance and navigation system Photo: Unsplash/Maciej Ruminkiewicz

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday carried out a flight test of the Beyond-Visual-Range Air-to-Air missile (BVRAAM) Astra from Su-30 Mk-I platform off the coast of Odisha, said the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
 
Two launches were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets at different ranges, target aspects and launch platform conditions. The targets were destroyed by Astra missiles with pin-point accuracy.
 
 
The performance of the Astra weapon system was validated through flight data recorded by range tracking instruments deployed at the test range in Chandipur, Odisha. The ministry said, “These successful flight tests have re-established the accuracy and reliable performance of Astra weapon systems with indigenous seeker.”
 

Also Read

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, ATAGS

India's advanced artillery gun system exemplary mission-mode success: MoD

DRDO

DRDO signs 2,000 tech transfer deals to boost defence sector: Official

DRDO

DRDO lab conducts trials of software-defined radio, communication system

DRDO

DRDO offers 28 indigenous weapon systems to Army for emergency procurement

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Why did defence stocks Avantel, Paras, Zen, Ideaforge zoom up to 10% today?

 
Astra BVRAAM has a range of more than 100 kilometres, which is equipped with a guidance and navigation system. It also carried a radio-frequency (RF) seeker, which was developed and produced in India. In addition to various DRDO laboratories, more than 50 public and private industries, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), have contributed to the creation of the weapon system. 
 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appreciated DRDO, IAF, and participating industry in the designing and development of RF seeker and said that the successful testing of the missile with indigenous seeker is a major milestone in critical defence technology. 
 

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar likely to make first visit to China in over five years

International Maritime Organisation, IMO

India seeks re-election to IMO Council, highlights maritime growth plans

Ajit Doval

We struck 9 sites in Pak, they can't show proof of damage in India: Doval

Velmenni addressed one of the Indian Navy's longstanding problems relating to the transmitting of data between their submarines and the control centre

Hidden Chinese vessel spotted 120 NM from Indian waters in Bay of Bengal

UK jet at Kerala airport

Stranded British F-35B fighter jet in Kerala may finally fly back home

Topics : DRDO Missile Test IAF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon