DRDO, IAF successfully test BVR air-to-air missile Astra from Su-30 Mk-I

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday carried out a flight test of the Beyond-Visual-Range Air-to-Air missile (BVRAAM) Astra from Su-30 Mk-I platform off the coast of Odisha, said the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
Two launches were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets at different ranges, target aspects and launch platform conditions. The targets were destroyed by Astra missiles with pin-point accuracy.
The performance of the Astra weapon system was validated through flight data recorded by range tracking instruments deployed at the test range in Chandipur, Odisha. The ministry said, “These successful flight tests have re-established the accuracy and reliable performance of Astra weapon systems with indigenous seeker.”
Also Read
Astra BVRAAM has a range of more than 100 kilometres, which is equipped with a guidance and navigation system. It also carried a radio-frequency (RF) seeker, which was developed and produced in India. In addition to various DRDO laboratories, more than 50 public and private industries, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), have contributed to the creation of the weapon system.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appreciated DRDO, IAF, and participating industry in the designing and development of RF seeker and said that the successful testing of the missile with indigenous seeker is a major milestone in critical defence technology.