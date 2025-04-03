Trump vs the world? Tariff war escalates, internet goes meme crazy

In a move that has sent shockwaves across global markets, US President Donald Trump has unleashed a wave of tariffs on key trade partners — including India (26 per cent), Bangladesh (37 per cent), and the European Union (20 per cent).

Standing in the White House Rose Garden, Trump declared the tariffs a victory for America, vowing to fix what he calls “decades of economic exploitation”.

“Foreign nations have taken advantage of America for far too long. Today, that ends,” Trump said, adding, “This is Liberation Day for the US economy.”

The announcement has set the global economy on edge, with analysts warning of rising prices, supply chain chaos, and a possible trade war. But while economists sound alarms, the internet is doing what it does best — turning it into a meme fest.

Social media erupts with memes

Within minutes of the announcement, social media erupted with memes, poking fun at Trump’s latest trade move. Take a look:

Global economic storm is brewing

While the memes are thriving, global markets are panicking. Experts warn that these tariffs could trigger retaliation from affected countries, disrupt global supply chains, and raise prices for American consumers.

The EU, India, and other nations are now reviewing their options, with some officials hinting at countermeasures that could escalate the trade war even further.