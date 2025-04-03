Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trump vs the world? Tariff war escalates, internet goes meme crazy

Trump vs the world? Tariff war escalates, internet goes meme crazy

Trump's sweeping tariffs on India, the EU, and other countries have rattled global markets, sparked fears of a trade war, and sent social media into meme frenzy

Trump tariff meme
Soon after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs, social media erupted with memes (Photo: X)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a move that has sent shockwaves across global markets, US President Donald Trump has unleashed a wave of tariffs on key trade partners — including India (26 per cent), Bangladesh (37 per cent), and the European Union (20 per cent).  
 
Standing in the White House Rose Garden, Trump declared the tariffs a victory for America, vowing to fix what he calls “decades of economic exploitation”.
 
“Foreign nations have taken advantage of America for far too long. Today, that ends,” Trump said, adding, “This is Liberation Day for the US economy.”
 
The announcement has set the global economy on edge, with analysts warning of rising prices, supply chain chaos, and a possible trade war. But while economists sound alarms, the internet is doing what it does best — turning it into a meme fest.  
   

Social media erupts with memes 

Within minutes of the announcement, social media erupted with memes, poking fun at Trump’s latest trade move. Take a look:
 

Also Read

Global leaders vow countermeasures as Trump imposes 'reciprocal tariffs'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 290 pts to 76,330 after Trump's 27% tariff levy; IT down 4%

Pharma stocks that you can keep in your portfolio despite US tariff woes

Trump's tariffs seen as far worse shock to China than first trade war

Indian gems, jewellery industry calls Trump tariff 'significant burden'

   
 
 
 
 
 
   

  Global economic storm is brewing 

While the memes are thriving, global markets are panicking. Experts warn that these tariffs could trigger retaliation from affected countries, disrupt global supply chains, and raise prices for American consumers.  
 
The EU, India, and other nations are now reviewing their options, with some officials hinting at countermeasures that could escalate the trade war even further.   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian rescue team's valour shines amid devastation after Myanmar quake

Trump imposes heavy tariffs on Cambodia, Vietnam: Why is China to blame?

Pharma, semiconductors escape Trump's tariffs. See full exemption list here

One IAF pilot dead after Jaguar crashes near Jamnagar, inquiry ordered

Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar; one pilot safe, another missing

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffsmemesBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story