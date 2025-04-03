Kathua combing op enters 12th day to track down terrorists on the run

The multi-tier operation to track down three infiltrating terrorists, who escaped three encounters and are believed to be hiding in a forested area in Kathua, has entered its 12th consecutive day with security agencies also cracking down on terrorist supporters and setting up ambushes.

Additional troops have been deployed to beef up the multi-tier cordon and set up ambushes over a 6-7 km radius in the region. ALSO READ: Security forces launch massive search operation after Kathua encounter

"The combing operation has been going on. It is underway to track down terrorists on the run," said an officer.

The search operation was intensified with aerial surveillance, including the use of choppers, UAVs, and sniffer dogs. Teams comprising joint operations of the army, NSG, Police, SoG, CRPF, and BSF are combing all areas to cover the region, officials said.

They said additional troops have been deployed in the rugged terrain and dense forested areas to ensure that terrorists do not escape towards upper reaches.

The troops have established multiple ambushes in a large area to apprehend the terrorists. They have further expanded the area of operation to include Billawar, Bhaddu, Ghatti, and Kog-Mandli.

Also Read

To dismantle the overground network supporting terrorists, security agencies are focusing on OGWs and cracking down on them to cut off the supply of food, shelter, and guidance in the hills, the officials said.

Over 27 individuals have been questioned for gathering information about the terrorists' movements. Terrorists have entered two houses to get away with food too during the operations.

Security agencies emphasise that it is difficult for terrorists to survive without a network of overground workers who provide them with food, shelter, and guidance from the International Border (IB) to the hills of Kathua and other districts like Doda, Kishtwar, and Udhampur.

The forces have detained six individuals, including three females from a single family, for questioning. It is alleged that they provided assistance to terrorists operating in the region, officials said.

The detained persons belong to the family of suspected over ground worker Mohammad Latief, who is already in jail under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for aiding terrorists in Malhar during an attack on an Army truck last year, resulting in the deaths of six soldiers.

It is believed that the slain terrorist Abu Tala also stayed at Latief's house.

Officials said the three terrorists are believed to be part of a group that first engaged security forces in the Nursery area near the International Border on March 23. All terrorists managed to escape after a brief encounter, during which a girl was injured.

Four days later, security forces encountered them in a forested area of the Sanyal belt in Kathua. Two terrorists were eliminated, while the rest escaped. During the exchange of fire, three policemen were killed and three others were injured.

With the hiding terrorists constantly changing their locations in the jungle, security forces are maintaining a high level of pressure in a multi-agency operation to track them down. This led to an encounter with terrorists in the Panjtirthi-Juthana on March 31, but they managed to escape.