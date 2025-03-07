India, US in process of advancing discussions on multi-sector BTA, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shed light on the ongoing issue regarding the reciprocal tariff being imposed on India by the United States.

Speaking on the reciprocal tariff policy, the MEA said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, both countries had announced plans to negotiate a mutually beneficial trade deal.

It added that India and the US are in the process of advancing discussions on a multi-sector bilateral trade agreement.

The MEA further stated that its objective is to bolster India-US trade across the goods and services sector, increase market access, and reduce tariffs. It further aims to deepen supply chain integration between India and the US via the trade deal. UK security breach row

Speaking on the recent incident of the breach of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's security during his visit to the UK, the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian govt has conveyed its deep concern to the British authorities.

"We have noted the UK's statement, and our view of its sincerity would depend on the action taken against the culprits," Jaiswal added. Bangladesh political turmoil

Neighbouring nation Bangladesh has witnessed political turmoil since the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina government and the new dispensation led by economist Muhammad Yunus took over the reins. The MEA stated that India remains concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation, which has been further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists.

It further added that they support a stable and peaceful Bangladesh and want an inclusive election to be held in the neighbouring country.

"However, only 1254 incidents out of over 2374 incidents reported from August 5, 2024 to February 16, 2025 have been verified by the police. Further, 98 per cent of these 1254 incidents were deemed 'political in nature'," he said. Speaking on the condition of religious minority groups in the neighbouring nation, Jaiswal said that it is the responsibility of the Bangladesh interim government to protect Hindus and other minorities as well as their religious institutions.

"We expect Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson and violence to justice without making such distinctions," Jaiswal added.