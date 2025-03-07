Russia warns of countermeasures to respond to EU 'militarisation' plans

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia may need to act to respond to what it called European Union plans to militarise the bloc that cast Russia as its main adversary.

ALSO READ: Russia targets Ukraine's energy grid after Zelenskyy hints at talks with US European leaders on Thursday backed plans to spend more on defence and continue to stand by Ukraine in a world upended by Donald Trump's reversal of U.S. policies.

"We see that the European Union is now actively discussing the militarisation of the EU and the development of the defence segment. This is a process that we are watching closely, because the EU is positioning Russia as its main adversary," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This, of course, could potentially be a topic of deep concern for us and there could be a need to take appropriate measures in response to ensure our security.